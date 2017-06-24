 
News By Tag
* Concierge App
* Rayna Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Diera
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

Rayna Tours Launches the Concierge App

 
 
Rayna Concierge
Rayna Concierge
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Concierge App
Rayna Tours

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Diera - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Products

DIERA, UAE - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Rayna Tours, one of the leading travel operators in Dubai launches an exclusively created concierge app for all concierges in UAE. Aiming to be a one stop platform for hotel concierges to help customers with all tours, and sightseeing information, worldwide hotel, the app offers seamless browsing experience and real-time help regarding all the useful information beneficial for customers.

Rayna travels has always worked in collaboration with the best of the hotels in the city to ensure impeccable stay experience for its customers. The Concierge app is a breakthrough step in its way forward to access customer needs and offer them with the best available solution instantaneously. Irrespective of whether they've pre-booked their schedule or still unsure about their choice of interest, this exclusive app allows hotel concierges to assist customers to book their favorite tour, activity, any theme parks & water parks tickets in UAE, hotel amenities, and a lot more. It helps them to book any activity for the customer's at best possible rates, even at the last minute.

A spokesperson from Rayna Tours commented, "The app aims at ensuring our valuable concierges, at no point of time, should be uncomfortable or clueless about what to do next. If they have pre-booked their itinerary for their customers with us, there's no doubt that they'll enjoy every minute of their trip to the best, but even if customer plan to book us at the last minute, the hotel Concierges should be able to help them in real-time and with seamless user experience". He concluded saying that our concierges are always are top priority and we aim at ensuring their experience with us surpasses the expectations every time they book with us.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.raynato...

About Rayna Travels and Tours

Rayna Tours, founded in 2006, is an ISO-certified destination management company with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Pune (India). With over a decade of combined experienced in different facets of tours and travel industry, Rayna offers an advanced online reservation system with customized solutions and instant confirmation – all backed by a team of tour consultants with deep-rooted local knowledge and expertise.

Media Contact
Yogesh Bhawanani
+971 4 2087577
sales@raynatours.com
End
Source:
Email:***@raynatours.com
Posted By:***@raynatours.com Email Verified
Tags:Concierge App, Rayna Tours
Industry:Tourism
Location:Diera - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 24, 2017
Rayna Tours and Travels PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share