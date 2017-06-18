Generation Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Sea View in St. Augustine Beach

Sea View features distinct coastal style homes on 28 charming lots, many that back up to a preserve and some on a neighborly cul-de-sac.

-- Sea View, St. Augustine Beach's newest residential community featuring custom residences by Generation Homes, celebrates its grand opening Tuesday, June 27 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.Sea View features distinct coastal style homes on 28 charming lots, many that back up to a preserve and some on a neighborly cul-de-sac, resort-style pool in an amenities center and a pocket park.Residents can bike to the beach and take advantage of all that coastal ambiance has to offer while being close to historic St. Augustine, shopping and dining.Generation Homes at Sea View Grand Opening prices start from $380's. Every home has a designer baths and kitchens. The cabinets are White Shaker with plywood boxes, dove tail soft close drawers, 42-inch upper kitchen cabinets with crown molding.Kitchen and bath counter tops are available in a variety of color selections and choice of edges. Upgraded GE Profile Stainless Steel appliances include quiet dishwasher, smooth top range with oven, microwave above the range vented outside and garbage disposal.Residents can enjoy beach living on large, comfortable front and back porches to capture the ocean breezes. Living in Sea View offers Florida friendly landscape packages for low maintenance and irrigation.Sea View includes homes thoughtfully designed by acclaimed local architects Rob Florez and Michael Stauffer. Lunch will be provided by Sporks with prizes and giveaways.Generation Homes builds custom homes in premier communities along the First Coast from Ponte Vedra Beach to Hammock Beach, including Vilano Beach, Flagler Beach, Beach Haven, Anastasia Dunes, Magnolia Dunes, Marsh Creek, Sea Colony, Sea Grove, and Whispering Oaks and on coastal private lots.