Upcoming Textile Trade Fairs In India | Garment exhibition in india
Yarn, Fabric and Accessories Trade Show is a collective effort towards redefining sourcing for apparel and textile industry. This Trade Fair & Expo brings together the seller and buyer under one roof.
Take a look at some of the offerings:
• Spread across 4 days at NSIC Exhibition Complex, New Delhi, India.
• Traverse across our 15000+ square feet of exhibition expanse.
• Interconnect with who's who of the industry.
• Network with more than 1000+ visiting brand from India alone.
• Participation from more than 15+ countries across the globe.
• Planned B2B meetings between Exhibitors and Visitors.
• Seminar's and Discussions by industry experts.
• Free Tickets and accomodation for some VIP Buyers.
• Trends Boutique by leading fashion institutes of India.
• Business Deligations from various parts.
• An Exclusive invite for Grand Networking Dinner and Gala Night.
After a great success of YFA Trade Show 2016, Vision communications again organizing Yarn & Fabric Trade Show 2017. We are providing Free Ticket for visitor and also providing stall for exhibitor who want to exhibit their business. If any one is interested contact us in below details.
Venue-
NSIC Exhibition Center Okhla, New Delhi, India
Address-
Vision Communications
A-22, Third Floor,
Sector 3 , Noida 201301
Phone: +91-120-4139574, +91-1204549539
Mobile No.-9212707924
E-Mail: info@yfatradeshow.com
Website-www.yfatradeshow.com
Media Contact
Vision Communication / Ankur Goel
9212707924
***@yfatradeshow.com
