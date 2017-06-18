News By Tag
Best Fishing Experience with A Professional Fishing Crew With Quepos Fishing Charters
There are several ways to do fishing in the Costa Rica, but perhaps the most interesting way is through hiring a private fishing charter in Quepos.
Ocean fishing is always a fun and for those who have never done this before this is the best opportunity with Quepos Fishing Charters. They are now offering a wide range of FAD fishing private tours and packages for family and group. IF you are really a true fishermen and don't fear with high waves and currents then this is the right place for you to enjoy. Even if you have fear of big fish and ocean then challenge your fear with the Quepos Fishing Charter service which will unleash out the real person inside you and destroy all your fears.
Fishing is always fun, but if you want to experience the real joy of fishing then there is no other place better than Costa Rica. The Costa Rica waters are divine destiny for the fishermen's because here you would be able to get the widest number of fishes that include tuna, blue marlin, black marlin, dorodo, sail fish, bill fish, bait fish and many more.
Highlights of the Services:
• Marlin, Dorado & Tuna Fishing In Quepos Water
• Pacific SailfishingCharteFamily Fishing Trips InQuepos
• Family Fishing Trips In Quepos
For more information visit - http://www.queposfishingcharters.com/
Client Testimonial
"Just a quick note to let you know what a wonderful day we had fishing. It couldn't have been better with your boat and crew for my 88 yr old Dad! He caught 4 sails and the we brought in 12 total I think!. Capt. Jesus and Mate Coco were awesome! as was the other mate unfortunately I didn't get his name. A winning combination!
Contact
Quepos Fishing Charters
***@queposfishingcharters.com
