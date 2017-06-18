 
Industry News





Quality Limo Services in Atlanta Should Have a Great Deal of Experience

The more experienced the company is, the more it's going to benefit each client.
 
 
Atlanta Limousine Services
Atlanta Limousine Services
 
Listed Under

ATLANTA - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking for limo services? If so, you may discover there are plenty of companies advertising their services throughout the Greater Atlanta Metro Area. Not all of them have the kind of experience, vehicles, or safety record you would expect or hope to enjoy.

Atlanta Limo Service, on the other hand, has been family owned and operated for more than 25 years. They have built up one of largest fleets of limos and buses and take safety very seriously. It's one of the reasons they only keep late-model vehicles in their fleet and make sure they are properly maintained, but that they also hire only the safest, most experienced drivers.

Every driver they hire goes through safe driver training, regardless of their experience, and random drug testing. This helps them ensure each client has not only a VIP experience, but a safe one from start to finish.

As a limousine service in Atlanta, GA, this company also has the latest GPS navigation equipment installed in every one of their vehicles. Coupled with the highly knowledgeable drivers they have, men and women who are intimately familiar with the area roads and can get around almost any delay, there is rarely a situation that arises that keeps them from reaching their destination on time.

When heading to or from the airport, going out on a special anniversary dinner, a business meeting, or some other special occasion, arriving on time can be just as important as arriving safely.

Atlanta Limo Service has an incredible amount of experience and as an Atlanta party bus rental service, they simply can't be matched for their affordable rates, dedication to customer service, luxury, and selection of late-model vehicles in their fleet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=60YPbWvQTOA



Those interested in hiring an Atlanta Limo Service can visit their website and make a reservation online at www.limorentalatlanta.com. They can also call them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 470.400.9889.

About Atlanta Limo Service:

Forging into the landscape of the best in the country, Atlanta Limo Service has been dedicated to being the number one service throughout the Greater Atlanta Area for more than 20 years. They provide the most comfortable vehicles, the safest drivers, and the most advanced GPS navigation to help get around any potential delay. With immediate billing and short notice available, along with 24 hour a day, 7 day a week customer service, they stand head and shoulders above the competition, and have no intention of giving that up.

Limo Rental Atlanta
***@limorentalatlanta.com
Email:***@limorentalatlanta.com
Click to Share