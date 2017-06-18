News By Tag
MyCrop, amongst top 66 Innovative Global StartUps to Pitch at RISE 2017, Hong Kong
A startup conference like RISE where entrepreneurs, startups, investors and the press meet has taken a cult-like status. While RISE is taking shape of tsunami in Hong Kong, the destination for Asian Startups, it is also generating tidal waves in global startup ecosystem across the globe.
You couldn't have missed seeing RISE conference ads splashed across top startup cities across Asia from Bangalore to Singapore, Manila to Jakarta in 2015 and 2016, the bandwagon has moved further infecting global startup hotspots, from San Jose to Lisbon, this year. Startup ecosystem players and supporters are saturating social media, blasting why RISE will be bigger and better this year.
RISE in Hong Kong will be attended by media from more than 100 markets. It's not just editors from many of the world's most influential publications including Bloomberg, BBC, The Economist, and Forbes, but market shaping industry reporters from leading technology & trade publications (both print and digital).
This year's RISE event is a big hit already with more than 15,000 global participants attending the event, including CXO's of global powerhouses like Google, Airbus, Cisco, Alibaba, and Tata to name a few. RISE will also see top handpicked innovative startups pitching to global investors like GGV Capital, J.P. Morgan Chase, Matrix Partners, Goldman Sachs, Accel Partners, Greylocks, and 500 Startups.
The PITCH
PITCH is the startup competition at RISE that brings together the world's leading early-stage startups for a live on-stage battle. The top 66 startups, identified by a rigorous process of thousands of man hours put in by industry experts as judges, out of thousands of startups (85000+ scrutinized, 3000+ invited, 66 selected to pitch and 1 crowned winner in 2016) that apply will get to present in front of distinguished investor panels, influential media, and global partners. These top 66 global Startups will battle it out across three days for a chance to present in front of thousands of attendees on Centre Stage and be crowned the winner of PITCH at RISE 2017.
MyCrop gets into top 66 at RISE
MyCrop is amongst top 66 startups selected after a rigorous selection process by RISE team to pitch.
MyCrop, an Ahmedabad-based startup has created a collaborative platform that strives to combine Cutting Edge Technology (Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Sensors, etc.), Innovative Business Model (Agriculture Platform, Products, Services Delivery through Farmer Mitras), and Focused Human Efforts to empower smallholder farmers.
MyCrop is currently in pilot stage already rolled out in Indonesia and India with partner as respected as Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH (A German Federal Government owned development organization which operates in more than 130 countries), Australia-Indonesia Partnership for Rural Economic Development (AIP-Rural) (An Australian Government initiative), and Mercy Corps (One of the largest Global NGO working in Agriculture Sector). MyCrop is in the final stage of discussions with various partners for rolling out solution across Africa and South Asia.
For more information visit our site www.mycrop.asia
Or Contact
Mr. Niraj Shah, VP, CorpCom
+91 9898716181
niraj@mycrop.asia
End
