Rail Analysis India Launches Its New Online Platform For Indian Rail Market

-- Rail Analysis India launched its new online platform successfully for the Railway & Metro Industry of India. The platform is exclusively focused on the Indian Railway & Metro Projects covering their each and every aspect.The Platform provides a unique, clear and up to date picture of all the Metro & Railway projects in India. The Director of the company states that the online platform covers all the Metro projects, Rail Projects, Zonal Railways, Station Redevelopment Projects, Other Special Projects like High Speed & Semi High Speed Rail, Talgo Train in India, Dedicated Freight Corridors etc.It is the best available tool in the market for monitoring all the Railway & Metro Projects in the real time.The platform provide its members with the projects profile, latest news updates, latest tenders, new business opportunities, project progress & current status and also the latest tender awards for the Rail Projects. Besides, it also covers the Upcoming Rail Events, articles & interviews covering the rail industry of India.The objective of the company is to provide its members with each & every possible information useful in the course of Business in Railways in India."We are constantly getting positive feedbacks from our members, advertisers and clients that the new platform is extremely remarkable and it provides huge value to them," said Mr. Ashok Goyal, Chairman of Rail Analysis India.He further said, "We did not expect such a positive feedback from the people so quickly. I can strongly say that the platform will change the whole game the way people view the Multi-Billion Dollar Railway Market. It will provide huge value to the companies doing Metro & Railway Projects in India"Rail Analysis India is a brand name of M/s Projections Strategy LLP, focused on the Railway Industry of India. The company came into existence in 2015 and since then it has become a leading source of information & analysis on the railway projects, transactions (private projects, M&A) and their latest updates. It is a new age digital media company trying to fill the gap in catering analytical pieces to the readers looking for information in the Railway Industry.