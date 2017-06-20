News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shop For Unrefined Shea Butter and Black Soap in Canada with FREE Shipping
We offer Pure Unrefined Shea Butter and Black Soap in Canada. Visit our Warehouse or Order Online for Free Shipping in Canada. Pure Organic Shea Butter is 100% Natural and Pure with Authentic Black Soap. Pure Cocoa Butter and Essential Oils.
With the recent popularity and natural organic trend taking place in Canada and the USA, our company was started to provide an alternative to chemical products on the market. We want to bring you products in their natural and purest form. Use Shea Butter and Black Soap as part of your natural organic skin care routine every day for 30 days and you will be amazed at the results. Loaded with Vitamin A and essential Fatty Acids it's the perfect skin ointment for all types of conditions. Shea Butter has been used for over 5000 years as a beauty secret in Africa and Asia and now it has become very popular in most cosmetic products, but here at Mudfarm Organix Botanicals, we offer you the real and pure thing with no additives or fillers. Just 100% Pure Unrefined Shea Butter from Ghana, packed in one pound tubs and very easy to use.
Use Shea Butter after your shower and followed by a complete usage of African Black Soap. The soap may make your skin tingle for the first few times but rest assure it is cleaning your skin at a cellular level. Black Soap is made with Plantain Skins, Cocoa Pods, Shea Butter and Coconut Oil and it helps to clear up Acne and a host of other skin conditions that may be affecting you. Going natural and using natural cleansers and moisturizers are the best way to go, as your skin is the largest organ and you are prone to cancers from all the chemicals that are in artificial products. The choice is here and it's simple to change your lifestyle and eating habits to give you longer and more vibrant health.
One simple advice is to eat no sugar or refined sugar and drink lots of water. Detox your body and eat healthily and your skin will also glow naturally. Shea Butter and Black Soap will help you, but you need to take a change in your life because you are what you eat. You can whip the Shea Butter with Essential Oils of your choice with coconut oil or any carrier oil to make a nice lotion or body balm that will nourish your skin like never before. Bring back dull skin to life with the consistent use of Shea Butter and Black Soap.
SHOP NOW AT: http://mudfarmorganix.com
Call/Text: 1 416 937 6350
Toll Free: 1 800 627 2703
Media Contact
Mohamed Fazal - Founder
4169376350
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse