News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Snaffles the Cat" by Noah Gerrard is published
Charming children's stories about the misadventures of a mischievous little kitten
"Snaffles the Cat" by Noah Gerrard is published
Charming children's stories about the misadventures of a mischievous little kitten
About the Book:
Snaffles was a cute little kitten and lived with a kind old lady. He loved to play with her slippers or gloves and he would have a go at anything that moved! He was always getting into mischief but this did not stop him.
In these adventures of Snaffles, we meet many of his friends in the neighbourhood. These include the beautiful Miss Moonlight, the pretty little cat who lived across the road, Baxter the HUGE pig, Tick and Tock, the mice that live in the grandfather clock, and many others.
Snaffles often gets into all kinds of scrapes but always manages to escape. It seems that cats really do have nine lives!
About the Author:
These stories were initially told by Noah Gerrard to his son, Rob, who decided to turn this collection of charming cat tales into a book for other avid young readers to enjoy. Rob is a retired executive living in St. Helens and is now busy enjoying himself and writing memorable children's stories.
"Snaffles the Cat" by Noah Gerrard is currently available in paperback format with coloured illustrations from Amazon at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
This book is also available to download in e-book format at:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Press/Media Contact Details:
Darin Jewell (literary agent for Rob Gerrard)
Managing Director
The Inspira Group Literary Agency
Tel. 0208 292 5163
E-mail: darin@theinspirgroup.com
Media Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse