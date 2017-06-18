 
News By Tag
* Mental Health
* In My Mind
* Shaida Mehrban
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Enfield
  Middlesex
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918


"Snaffles the Cat" by Noah Gerrard is published

Charming children's stories about the misadventures of a mischievous little kitten
 
 
SNAFFLES THE CAT - cover
SNAFFLES THE CAT - cover
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mental Health
* In My Mind
* Shaida Mehrban

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* Enfield - Middlesex - England

Subject:
* Projects

ENFIELD, England - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN#978-0993359422

"Snaffles the Cat" by Noah Gerrard is published

Charming children's stories about the misadventures of a mischievous little kitten

About the Book:

Snaffles was a cute little kitten and lived with a kind old lady. He loved to play with her slippers or gloves and he would have a go at anything that moved! He was always getting into mischief but this did not stop him.

In these adventures of Snaffles, we meet many of his friends in the neighbourhood. These include the beautiful Miss Moonlight, the pretty little cat who lived across the road, Baxter the HUGE pig, Tick and Tock, the mice that live in the grandfather clock, and many others.

Snaffles often gets into all kinds of scrapes but always manages to escape. It seems that cats really do have nine lives!

About the Author:

These stories were initially told by Noah Gerrard to his son, Rob, who decided to turn this collection of charming cat tales into a book for other avid young readers to enjoy.  Rob is a retired executive living in St. Helens and is now busy enjoying himself and writing memorable children's stories.

"Snaffles the Cat" by Noah Gerrard is currently available in paperback format with coloured illustrations from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/0993359426

This book is also available to download in e-book format at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Snaffles-Cat-Noah-Gerrard-ebook/...

Press/Media Contact Details:

Darin Jewell (literary agent for Rob Gerrard)

Managing Director

The Inspira Group Literary Agency

Tel. 0208 292 5163

E-mail: darin@theinspirgroup.com

Media Contact
The Inspira Group
02082925163
***@theinspiragroup.com
End
Source:The Inspira Group
Email:***@theinspiragroup.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Press Release 1 News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share