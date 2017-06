Fashion Brand Introduces "Summer of Love" Event Featuring Pop Up, Live Music, and Fashion Show

soundoff presents "Summer of Love" Line and Event at Sidetrack Chicago

soundoff "Summer of Love"

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Fashion

* Music

* Cocktails Industry:

* Fashion Location:

* Chicago - Illinois - US Subject:

* Products

Contact

soundoff

Drew Ferguson

***@soundoffdesign.com soundoffDrew Ferguson

End

--, a recently launched Chicago streetwear/casual apparel brand, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of San Francisco's historic Summer of Love with a preview event highlighting new summer designs and gear inspired by the era's "free-spirit"and expression of love in all its glorious forms.The "Summer of Love" event will feature apop-up and fashion show, a live, spotlight performance from Adam LeBlanc (lead singer of Chicago's favorite summer festival band—Sixteen Candles), and two signature frozen cocktails sponsored by Stoli."Summer of Love" takes place:Date: Sunday, July, 2Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pmLocation: Sidetrack Chicago; 3349 N Halsted StreetIt is open to the public and will be both a fun, entertainment event and shopping opportunity.co-owners/co-founders, Drew Ferguson and Daryl Sneed describeas "the destination for lifestyle essentials inspired by the spirit of expression.""We create contemporary designs that are influenced by iconic people and events that shaped our cultural evolution and turn this inspiration into limited-run gear that delivers premium style with authentic voice."Co-founder/co-creative director, Bret Grafton, who directs the art and photography for the brand, finds the"Summer of Love" event particularly exciting "as we love collaborating with other local artists like Adam LeBlanc who are expressive and have a strong perspective."is a new fashion venture launched in Fall 2016, committed to providing high quality fashionable apparel and streetwear.products are artisan quality and feature hand-screening, embroidery, and other labor-intensive methods to create unique, stylish offeringsTo learn more visit: www.soundoffdesign.com FB: soundoffdesign IG: @soundoffdesign