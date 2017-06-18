News By Tag
Fashion Brand Introduces "Summer of Love" Event Featuring Pop Up, Live Music, and Fashion Show
soundoff presents "Summer of Love" Line and Event at Sidetrack Chicago
The "Summer of Love" event will feature a soundoff pop-up and fashion show, a live, spotlight performance from Adam LeBlanc (lead singer of Chicago's favorite summer festival band—Sixteen Candles), and two signature frozen cocktails sponsored by Stoli.
soundoff "Summer of Love" takes place:
Date: Sunday, July, 2nd
Time: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Location: Sidetrack Chicago; 3349 N Halsted Street
It is open to the public and will be both a fun, entertainment event and shopping opportunity.
About soundoff
soundoff is a new fashion venture launched in Fall 2016, committed to providing high quality fashionable apparel and streetwear. soundoff products are artisan quality and feature hand-screening, embroidery, and other labor-intensive methods to create unique, stylish offerings
To learn more visit: www.soundoffdesign.com FB: soundoffdesign IG: @soundoffdesign
Contact
soundoff
Drew Ferguson
***@soundoffdesign.com
