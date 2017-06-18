 
Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
24232221201918

Fashion Brand Introduces "Summer of Love" Event Featuring Pop Up, Live Music, and Fashion Show

soundoff presents "Summer of Love" Line and Event at Sidetrack Chicago
 
 
soundoff "Summer of Love"
CHICAGO - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- soundoff, a recently launched Chicago streetwear/casual apparel brand, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of San Francisco's historic Summer of Love with a preview event highlighting new summer designs and gear inspired by the era's "free-spirit" and expression of love in all its glorious forms.

The "Summer of Love" event will feature a soundoff pop-up and fashion show, a live, spotlight performance from Adam LeBlanc (lead singer of Chicago's favorite summer festival band—Sixteen Candles), and two signature frozen cocktails sponsored by Stoli.


soundoff "Summer of Love" takes place:
Date:  Sunday, July, 2nd
Time:  1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Location:  Sidetrack Chicago; 3349 N Halsted Street

It is open to the public and will be both a fun, entertainment event and shopping opportunity.

soundoff co-owners/co-founders, Drew Ferguson and Daryl Sneed describe soundoff as "the destination for lifestyle essentials inspired by the spirit of expression."  "We create contemporary designs that are influenced by iconic people and events that shaped our cultural evolution and turn this inspiration into limited-run gear that delivers premium style with authentic voice."

Co-founder/co-creative director, Bret Grafton, who directs the art and photography for the brand, finds the soundoff "Summer of Love" event particularly exciting "as we love collaborating with other local artists like Adam LeBlanc who are expressive and have a strong perspective."

About soundoff
soundoff is a new fashion venture launched in Fall 2016, committed to providing high quality fashionable apparel and streetwear.  soundoff products are artisan quality and feature hand-screening, embroidery, and other labor-intensive methods to create unique, stylish offerings

To learn more visit: www.soundoffdesign.com FB: soundoffdesign IG: @soundoffdesign

