Industry News





"Red Tent" Labor Day festival to celebrate women's communities, creativity, leadership

The Red Tent Convergence Women's Festival highlights diversity and inclusion in its first year
 
SAINT HELENS, Ore. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Estancia Serenova Retreat Center, Inc. welcomes women from all walks of life to the inaugural Red Tent Convergence Women's Festival on Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

The Red Tent Convergence Women's Festival celebrates the communities, creativity and leadership of women under the "Red Tent" theme inspired by author Anita Diamant's eponymous novel and the worldwide women's movement that follows.

The festival will feature film screenings, workshops and live music performances. In addition to showcasing various red tents from participating women's groups.

The event organizers emphasize diversity and inclusion in this festival. It is designed to be to be low-key and small (with maximum attendance capped at 250), allowing participants to enjoy the event without being "herded" from one activity to another, and make authentic connections with one another.

Where: Estancia Serenova, 32180 Pittsburg Rd., Saint Helens, Ore.

When: Noon, Friday, Sept. 1 through 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 4

For more information about the festival, visit http://serenovaretreat.com/redtentconvergence.

Lisa M. Neef
Estancia Serenova Retreat Center, Inc.
***@serenovaretreat.com
Source:Estancia Serenova Retreat Center, Inc.
Email:***@serenovaretreat.com Email Verified
