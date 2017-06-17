News By Tag
Coffee Fans Approve the Balanced Taste of Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast
Aroma Bravo earns the approval of serious coffee lovers thanks to the balanced flavors of its best-selling medium dark roast coffee.
Since debuting late last year, the brand's medium dark roast has successfully gained the approval of many coffee lovers online. Even serious aficionados with the most discriminating tastes have developed a fondness for the coffee's soft acidity, mild aroma and smooth chocolatey flavor.
The overall balanced taste of this medium dark roasted coffee has earned high marks from customers as well. Achieving a good balance of flavors is not an easy feat especially with this degree of roast, so to be praised by fellow coffee lovers mean so much for the team at Aroma Bravo.
"The whole process of cultivating, harvesting, roasting and packaging gourmet coffee consumes a lot of time and effort, but we do it because we want to deliver the best coffee beans to our valued consumers," a brand spokesperson remarked.
He further talked about what it takes to produce excellent coffee beans in a highly saturated market.
"There's no doubt that the coffee market is getting more and more saturated. What sets us apart from the competition is our true passion for producing the best coffee beans." the spokesperson remarked.
This starts with the organic Arabica beans used, which are exclusively sourced from organic farms in the mountains of Marcala, Honduras. The beans undergo thorough screenings so that only the best ones are shipped back to the USA. Once they arrive, Aroma Bravo's master roasters implement small batch roasting techniques so that the quality, consistency, and characteristic flavors of a medium dark roast are faithfully produced. The result is a rich, full-bodied roasted coffee with a mellow chocolatey flavor and a clean finish.
"We are so proud to have this special roast on our product lineup. We hope that you'll love the delicious Honduran origins and balanced taste of our medium dark roasted beans, which are especially made for the complete enjoyment of all coffee lovers around the world." The brand spokesperson concluded.
More details about the medium dark roast coffee at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers the best coffee beans from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
