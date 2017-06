Pre-Order When A Man Finds A Wife - The Wifey Guide

The secret to getting Anything you want...while giving him Everything he needs!

-- Tuesday July 4th of Author stephanie Singleton is set to release the self self book The Wifey Guide for only .99ยข on Amazon's KindleContribution from the sales will go towards the making of her first feature film titled "When A Man Fins A Wife."The Wifey Guide, was written for women while considering men's perspective within intimate relationships. To assure the content was accurate to a most men's perspective/Stephanie soloicted a few men to review and contribute their own insight in regards to the content.The Wifey Guide, collaborates with the Film based on the original thought-provoking storyline taken from Stephanie's novel "Act Like A Lady Think Like A Wife."Its purpose is to empower women whose lives may relate to the story's main character Mya Evans.tephanie Danine Singleton is an Akron Ohio native currently residing in Southern California. She's a life coach, playwright as well as salon owner and mobile stylist of Stephanie Danine Hair studio (SDH) located in Hollywood, California.Having already four books authored under her belt, including a children's story titled "." She has rewritten her miniturning it to a comedy/drama feature film. Using the novel's subtitleshe adopted it for both the film and The Wifey Guide's title as well.When time allows, Stephanie enjoys learning new skills and traveling to new places, when not spending time with her family and friends.For more information LIKE US on http://www.Facebook.com/ ThinkLikeAWife