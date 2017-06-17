 
Pre-Order When A Man Finds A Wife - The Wifey Guide

The secret to getting Anything you want...while giving him Everything he needs!
 
 
The Wifey Guide
The Wifey Guide
LOS ANGELES - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Tuesday July 4th of Author stephanie Singleton is set to release the self self book The Wifey Guide  for only .99¢ on Amazon's Kindle

Contribution from the sales will go towards the making of her first feature film titled "When A Man Fins A Wife."

The Wifey Guide, was written for women while considering men's perspective within intimate relationships. To assure the content was accurate to a most men's perspective/ Stephanie soloicted a few men to review and contribute their own insight in regards to the content.

The Wifey Guide, collaborates with the Film based on the original thought-provoking storyline taken from Stephanie's novel "Act Like A Lady Think Like A Wife."

Its purpose is to empower women whose lives may relate to the story's main character Mya Evans.

About the Author:

Stephanie Danine Singleton is an Akron Ohio native currently residing in Southern California. She's a life coach, playwright as well as salon owner and mobile stylist of Stephanie Danine Hair studio (SDH) located in Hollywood, California.

Having already four books authored under her belt, including a children's story titled "The Adventures of Ryan & Riley and Mr. Teddy Bear." She has rewritten her mini novel Act Like A Lady Think Like A Wife, turning it to a comedy/drama feature film. Using the novel's subtitle When A Man Finds A Wife, she adopted it for both the film and The Wifey Guide's title as well.

When time allows, Stephanie enjoys learning new skills and traveling to new places, when not spending time with her family and friends.

For more information LIKE US on http://www.Facebook.com/ThinkLikeAWife

Contact
Stephanie Danine Singleton
***@aol.com
End
Source:Stephanie Singleton
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Romance, Relationships, Dating
Industry:Family
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
