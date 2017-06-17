 
Industry News





Shopper's Lil Helper New Mobile Web App

Your mobile shopping list, coupon tool, recipe list, and nutritional data all in one
 
MAPLE SHADE, N.J. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Available today, Shopper's Lil Helper, the app that manages your shopping list, retrieved printable coupons, local store sales offers, and nutrition data, bring to you one of the most efficient and modern user
interfaces in a full-featured web app. The start of your shopping expedition will begin the quick list creation interface or a recipe obtained online. Further items can be added to complete your list before the app retrieves relevant coupons from a database holding more than $500 in savings. You can then print the coupons for your visit to the store in which you can quickly refer to your list and check off the items, arriving home with the empty feeling of forgetting an item again.

This app is completely free, with additional features such as sending and receiving lists, list copying, and custom store layouts for quick shopping and saving money.

Shopper's Lil Helper is developed by Soaring
Services LLC, a software and internet marketing
company based in Maple Shade, NJ, USA.
If you would like further information regarding Shopper's
Lil Helper, please contact:
Britt Steele

App Available at https://www.shopperslilhelper.com now.

P: (302) 334-4394
https://www.soaringservicesllc.com

Soaring Services LLC
***@soaringservicesllc.com
Email:***@soaringservicesllc.com Email Verified
