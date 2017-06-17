News By Tag
Shopper's Lil Helper New Mobile Web App
Your mobile shopping list, coupon tool, recipe list, and nutritional data all in one
interfaces in a full-featured web app. The start of your shopping expedition will begin the quick list creation interface or a recipe obtained online. Further items can be added to complete your list before the app retrieves relevant coupons from a database holding more than $500 in savings. You can then print the coupons for your visit to the store in which you can quickly refer to your list and check off the items, arriving home with the empty feeling of forgetting an item again.
This app is completely free, with additional features such as sending and receiving lists, list copying, and custom store layouts for quick shopping and saving money.
Shopper's Lil Helper is developed by Soaring
Services LLC, a software and internet marketing
company based in Maple Shade, NJ, USA.
If you would like further information regarding Shopper's
Lil Helper, please contact:
Britt Steele
App Available at https://www.shopperslilhelper.com now.
P: (302) 334-4394
https://www.soaringservicesllc.com
Contact
Soaring Services LLC
***@soaringservicesllc.com
End
