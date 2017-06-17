 
News By Tag
* Solar
* Green Energy
* Solar Roofing Tiles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Douala
  South west region
  Cameroon
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Ubiquity Energy Partnering with Weloobe for Cameroon Energy Projects

Parties will work together to provide innovative solar solutions for thousands in under-served areas
 
DOUALA, Cameroon - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Ubiquity Energy, which manufactures and distributes solar panels and solar roofing tiles to the international markets, has partnered up with Weloobe of Douala Cameroon, to bring innovative solar solutions to thousands in underserved areas.

Weloobe is a technology and and consulting company which has been in discussions for months with Ubiquity Energy as to how best use the resources available on both sides to benefit those in need of better, stable electricity. Currently many cities and towns still lack the infrastructure to produce and distribute much need electricty.

The focus of the venture initially will be Douala, Cameroon. Although some solar initiatives are already underway in Cameroon, it is still vastly underserved. Ubiquity Energy will work with a local contractor for the design, build and maintenance of each project. Weloobe will oversee the Cameroon projects on behalf on Ubiquity Energy.

The initiative is expected to create over 250 jobs initially, and Ubiquity will provide the training necessary for those interested. For more information visit http://www.ubiquityenergy.com or contact Mr. Dzeudjouo Herve +01123767612142

Contact
Mr. Dzeudjouo Herve
***@ubiquityenergy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ubiquityenergy.com Email Verified
Tags:Solar, Green Energy, Solar Roofing Tiles
Industry:Energy
Location:Douala - South west region - Cameroon
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share