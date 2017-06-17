News By Tag
Ubiquity Energy Partnering with Weloobe for Cameroon Energy Projects
Parties will work together to provide innovative solar solutions for thousands in under-served areas
Weloobe is a technology and and consulting company which has been in discussions for months with Ubiquity Energy as to how best use the resources available on both sides to benefit those in need of better, stable electricity. Currently many cities and towns still lack the infrastructure to produce and distribute much need electricty.
The focus of the venture initially will be Douala, Cameroon. Although some solar initiatives are already underway in Cameroon, it is still vastly underserved. Ubiquity Energy will work with a local contractor for the design, build and maintenance of each project. Weloobe will oversee the Cameroon projects on behalf on Ubiquity Energy.
The initiative is expected to create over 250 jobs initially, and Ubiquity will provide the training necessary for those interested. For more information visit http://www.ubiquityenergy.com or contact Mr. Dzeudjouo Herve +01123767612142
Mr. Dzeudjouo Herve
***@ubiquityenergy.com
