Allen Maintenance, Inc. Cleans Metro Detroit Businesses
Allen Maintenance, Inc. is building brand resonance throughout Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan.
Allen Maintenance, Inc. has established its reputation on providing professionalism, businesses within and around the Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan areas can rely on.
For more than 25 years, Allen Maintenance, Inc. has built its reputation on instilling a sense of trust in its clients'. In doing so, the Allen Maintenance, Inc. brand resonance has grown, and each client and business partnership connected with this, Lincoln Park, MI., corporation, has experienced the ethics and integrity shared by Allen Maintenance, Inc, and its employees, who provide a due-diligence care when operating in a client's facilities.
With the increasing number of viruses and bacteria borne ailments, Allen Maintenance, Inc. thrives to utilize environmental protection agents that combat the spread of germs and bacteria.
Unlike competitors', Allen Maintenance, Inc. invest time to better educate its employees on how to effectively manage cleaning business environments. In fact, as a member of the Worldwide Cleaning Association-
Services provided includes: daily removal of waste products, heavy dusting, removal of cob webs in high places, removal of dust behind computer monitors', floor sanitation (i.e., vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping). Special cleaning services are provided upon request.
Contact, Allen Maintenance, Inc., today, to speak with someone about building a business relationship, your business can rely on for your professional cleaning and building maintenance needs.
Office hours are, Monday-Friday, 9 am – 3 pm. So, contact Allen Maintenance, Inc., today, at 313.383.4840. Or, log on to their Web site at www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com
Also, please be sure to view their informative Blog, to learn more about the effective cleaning habits
Allen Maintenance, Inc.
Kim McKinney
313-383-4840
amc54@comcast.net
