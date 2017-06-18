 
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Cleans Metro Detroit Businesses

Allen Maintenance, Inc. is building brand resonance throughout Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan.
 
 
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - June 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Investing in a commercial cleaning service provider is often a daunting task.  It requires locating a partner rooted in ethics and integrity; and requires building trust.

Allen Maintenance, Inc. has established its reputation on providing professionalism, businesses within and around the Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan areas can rely on.

For more than 25 years, Allen Maintenance, Inc. has built its reputation on instilling a sense of trust in its clients'. In doing so, the Allen Maintenance, Inc. brand resonance has grown, and each client and business partnership connected with this, Lincoln Park, MI., corporation, has experienced the ethics and integrity shared by Allen Maintenance, Inc, and its employees, who provide a due-diligence care when operating in a client's facilities.

With the increasing number of viruses and bacteria borne ailments, Allen Maintenance, Inc. thrives to utilize environmental protection agents that combat the spread of germs and bacteria.

Unlike competitors', Allen Maintenance, Inc. invest time to better educate its employees on how to effectively manage cleaning business environments. In fact, as a member of the Worldwide Cleaning Association-ISSA, and Better Business Bureau, with an A+ rating, your business can rest assured that building a business relationship with, Allen Maintenance, Inc. is a relationship, you can believe in.

Services provided includes: daily removal of waste products, heavy dusting, removal of cob webs in high places, removal of dust behind computer monitors', floor sanitation (i.e., vacuuming, sweeping, and mopping).  Special cleaning services are provided upon request.

Contact, Allen Maintenance, Inc., today, to speak with someone about building a business relationship, your business can rely on for your professional cleaning and building maintenance needs.

Office hours are, Monday-Friday, 9 am – 3 pm. So, contact Allen Maintenance, Inc., today, at 313.383.4840. Or, log on to their Web site at www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com

Also, please be sure to view their informative Blog, to learn more about the effective cleaning habits

