When a Crazy Love Enters Your Life
Not Too Much is Romantic About this Psychological Thriller Novel
I love Emily. I know she loves me too, I just need to show her. One day, we will be together forever, I'll make sure of that. She's only with this guy she's been hanging around with to test me, see if I'll stand true. Emily wants me to fight for her, to see if I can win her. Of course, I will. Once she sees how I've been caring for her, all the plans I've made, and the lengths I've gone to in order to be with her, she will be so proud of me. If only she would stop pretending so I could stop hiding in her attic.
Reach deep into the mind of mentally ill millionaire, Noah Burrell as he turns Emily's world upside down. His deranged love just might be her undoing.
Emily is happy with her quiet life. A young pharmacist in a Houston area CVS, single and living on her own. Noah, a middle-aged millionaire, comes in to see her daily. Emily chalks it up to a man with a crush on a younger woman, assuming that it's harmless, although mildly annoyed by his daily visits.
Later in the evening, while Emily is busy attending her close friend's engagement party, Noah heads to Emily's home. Knowing where she keeps her hidden keys, he lets himself in and make himself at home, as he has been for months. Noah takes some clothing and checks her computer, but avoids spending the night in the attic like he often does, watching her though holes.
During the party, Emily runs into Isaiah, a previous one night stand. Overcoming her slight embarrassment after remembering how she left months before, the two strikes up a conversation and hit it off. Before leaving, while chatting in the driveway, Emily spots a strange vehicle and happens to mention it to Isaiah, who is a detective with the Katy Police Department. After a quick phone call, they discover that the vehicle belongs to none other than Noah.
"I've discovered that I love writing thrillers and believe I've found my genre. I doubt I'll be returning to contemporary romance anytime soon, but everything I write will always have some element of romance," said Tamayo.
Rachael Tamayo has written Romance, Paranormal, and now this Best-Selling Author is trying her hand at Thrillers. When she's not writing, you can usually find her with her family. Tamayo is a Mom of a four-year-old son and infant daughter, and Wife of thirteen years. Her full-time profession as a 911/Police Dispatcher in the Houston area gives her an interesting perspective into people that others might not have. Rachael was born and raised in Southeast Texas, where she lives with her family. Her website is http://www.rachaeltamayowrites.com
Follow Rachael Tamayo on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: @rtamayo2004
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/
Here is the Book Trailer for, "Crazy Love" created by Tamayo: https://youtu.be/
Solstice Publishing was started in March 2008 under another name. In 2010, we teamed up with a marketing company who suggested that we change the name. Solstice has been growing for many years and we plan to have many more to come. http://www.solsticepublishing.com
Celestial Caring Enterprises is a Public Relations Firm specializing in providing innovative comprehensive communication services for those in the Book Publishing industry. We thrive on creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure for Authors and Books. http://www.celestialcaringent.com
For Media and Blogger Inquiries, please contact Tishawn Marie, Book Publicist
Synopsis with Spoilers is available upon request.
Media Contact
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
Tishawn Marie, Book Publicist
209.227.4643
***@celestialcaringent.com
