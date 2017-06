Mindlink Resources, LLC Announces Availability of LinguistLink, Translator Directory

Linguistlink is a directory that supports language access for non-profits, government agencies, and small businesses.

Contact

Mindlink Resources, Ashton Bitton

***@mindlinkresources.com Mindlink Resources, Ashton Bitton

End

-- Today, Mindlink Resources, LLC is excited to announce the immediate availability of LinguistLink, a database of Translators, Interpreters, and other Language Professionals. Linguists are available to support the increased need to non-profit and government organizations to provide language access in over fifty (50) languages for clients.LinguistLink is designed for agencies to directly contact and schedule professional linguists for a variety of projects. Currently, LinguistLink is growing daily, with 456 linguists qualified to support tasks such as Voice Overs, Translation, Proofreading, Interpreting, On-Site Testing, and more. Many of our linguists are in the Pacific Northwest and speak the languages of the local immigrant populations. For example, we have local translators who can support projects in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Somali, Turkish, and Vietnamese.LinguistLink is part of Mindlink Resources, LLC's commitment to provide affordable and easy access to human sounding translation. Users can request a free account by emailing: linguistlink@ mindlinkresources.com Founded in 2011, Mindlink Resources, LLC is a leader in Language Services. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to increase meaningful access for non-English speakers throughout the US.