Mindlink Resources, LLC Announces Availability of LinguistLink, Translator Directory
Linguistlink is a directory that supports language access for non-profits, government agencies, and small businesses.
"Using LinguistLink gives agencies a big advantage in providing meaningful access to non-English speaking clients. When 20% of the population speaks a language other than English, having access to qualified linguists allows users to communicate effectively with everyone," said Stacey Brown-Sommers, Managing Director at Mindlink Resources, LLC.
LinguistLink is designed for agencies to directly contact and schedule professional linguists for a variety of projects. Currently, LinguistLink is growing daily, with 456 linguists qualified to support tasks such as Voice Overs, Translation, Proofreading, Interpreting, On-Site Testing, and more. Many of our linguists are in the Pacific Northwest and speak the languages of the local immigrant populations. For example, we have local translators who can support projects in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Somali, Turkish, and Vietnamese.
LinguistLink is part of Mindlink Resources, LLC's commitment to provide affordable and easy access to human sounding translation. Users can request a free account by emailing: linguistlink@
Founded in 2011, Mindlink Resources, LLC is a leader in Language Services. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to increase meaningful access for non-English speakers throughout the US.
