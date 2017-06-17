 
News By Tag
* Quality Translations
* Human Translators
* Language Access
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Mindlink Resources, LLC Announces Availability of LinguistLink, Translator Directory

Linguistlink is a directory that supports language access for non-profits, government agencies, and small businesses.
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Today,  Mindlink Resources, LLC is excited to announce the immediate availability of LinguistLink, a database of Translators, Interpreters, and other Language Professionals. Linguists are available to support the increased need to non-profit and government organizations to provide language access in over fifty (50) languages for clients.

"Using LinguistLink gives agencies a big advantage in providing meaningful access to non-English speaking clients. When 20% of the population speaks a language other than English, having access to qualified linguists allows users to communicate effectively with everyone," said Stacey Brown-Sommers, Managing Director at Mindlink Resources, LLC.
LinguistLink is designed for agencies to directly contact and schedule professional linguists for a variety of projects. Currently, LinguistLink is growing daily, with 456 linguists qualified to support tasks such as Voice Overs, Translation, Proofreading, Interpreting, On-Site Testing, and more. Many of our linguists are in the Pacific Northwest and speak the languages of the local immigrant populations. For example, we have local translators who can support projects in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Somali, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

LinguistLink is part of Mindlink Resources, LLC's commitment to provide affordable and easy access to human sounding translation. Users can request a free account by emailing: linguistlink@mindlinkresources.com.

Founded in 2011, Mindlink Resources, LLC is a leader in Language Services. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to increase meaningful access for non-English speakers throughout the US.

Contact
Mindlink Resources, Ashton Bitton
***@mindlinkresources.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mindlinkresources.com
Posted By:***@mindlinkresources.com Email Verified
Tags:Quality Translations, Human Translators, Language Access
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Vancouver - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share