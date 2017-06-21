Affordable Family Homes Set To Debut In July At Stone Briar In Adelanto

Frontier Communities to Grand Open Stone Briar on Saturday, July 8th

Stone Briar features three distinctive home designs.

--– With the Grand Opening fast approaching, homebuyers are eager to get their first look at model homes in the new Stone Briar neighborhood. Frontier Communities has crafted homes families will love in the growing city of Adelanto. Along with exciting new opportunities for home ownership, Stone Briar's collection of three single-level home designs will bring ease and convenience to modern living. Floor plans range from 1,639 to 2,002 interior square feet with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. Pricing startsin the mid $200,000s. Homes are now being sold at the Sales Office at 11958 Gaines Court, Adelanto, CA 92301."As your hometown builder, we pour our insight and experience into every home we build," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "We understand what people want in a home today, and it shows in the variety of exterior styles, comfortable floor plans and affordability you find at Stone Briar."Stone Briar's three distinctive home designs feature inviting family rooms or great rooms that are open to bright kitchens with walk-in pantries, optional kitchen islands. Master suites provide spacious bedrooms and baths with a tub and separate shower, plus large walk-in closets. Some plans offer a fourth bedroom as an option to a den. Other ways to personalize your home include optional cabinetry in the nooks or dining rooms, double sinks in baths, and laundry room sinks.Local schools include Victoria Magathan Elementary, Columbia Middle School, and Adelanto High, along with several public charter and private schools. Four city parks offer playgrounds, sports fields and recreation areas with picnic tables and shelters, walking trails and a skate park. In nearby Victorville, you can enjoy camping, hiking, fishing and equestrian trails at Mojave Narrows Regional Park.Along highway 395, quick, casual dining spots lead to Adelanto Stadium where the High Desert Yardbirds play minor league baseball. Take a short drive to The Mall of Victor Valley for fun fashion, shopping, movies and dining. Farmers markets in Victorville and Hesperia offer fresh-picked, local vegetables, fruit and other foods to complete a healthy family table.To reach Stone Briar, follow I-215/I-15 N toward Hesperia and take Exit 141 onto U.S. 395 N. Turn left at Holly Road, then left at Caliente Road. At the corner of Gaines Court, you'll see the sales center which is open daily 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday 1 to 6 p.m. Be sure to visit www.FrontierHomes.com to join the interest list for all updates or call 760-881-7836 for additional information.Frontier Communities is a local neighborhood builder whose course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.