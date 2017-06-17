News By Tag
Exceptional Designs Continue To Garner The Attention Of Buyers In Riverside
"We're so excited to announce the newest release of these incredible homes," said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Griffin Residential. "Bella Vista is the perfect blend of gorgeous interior stylings, along with functional living spaces where families can live, grow and prosper. The optional outdoor living area and private decks further enhance the value and livability of these residences."
Soaring interiors reveal open plan living that is extraordinary. The collection includes single-level and two-story designs, ranging 4 to 6 bedrooms and 3.5 to 5.5 baths and encompassing 3,315 to 4,442 square feet. Outdoor living space is naturally a part of each home, creating the quintessence of California living and maximizing the valley-to-mountain views. Pricing is from the $700,000s with no HOA dues.
Residence One presents a marvel for single-level living, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The emphasis on entertaining spaces is readily apparent. A foyer entrance leads to a fireplace-warmed great room and a large dining area that flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen with expansive island. Adding to island seating, a large breakfast nook, directly off the kitchen is perfect for casual meals. An office connects you to the living areas and can be turned into a fifth bedroom with private bathroom. Add a personal touch with options such as a stylish outdoor room to create a place to take in the scenic splendor, or a multi-generational suite might be the right fit for your family's needs. And wait until you see the magnificence of the master bedroom suite, designed as a private haven for a retreat into luxury.
The Residence Two lives as a single-level home featuring a unique master living suite on the first floor, and includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Its entry courtyard, foyer and inviting morning room, stunning kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry flow into extravagant entertainment spaces. These include a gracious dining room and great room with a fireplace, both of which open to optional sunlit outdoor rooms. The downstairs master suite is your personal haven, offering a spa-inspired bath with separate soaking tub and elegant shower, double sinks and roomy walk-in closet. Upstairs, two bedrooms plus a surprisingly spacious game room provide individual privacy with options for a bonus room, study, loft or a sixth bedroom with private bath.
Residence Three is intriguing and exciting with its soaring ceilings and natural light-filled interiors. The 4,442 square foot home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Catering to grand entertaining, the great room flows into a spectacular kitchen with an island and walk-in pantry. A private courtyard complements a formal dining room, and a parlor can also be used as an office with optional fireplace. The fifth bedroom and private bath situated downstairs make an ideal guest room or multi-generational suite. Upstairs, the master suite is exceptional, offering the ultimate in relaxation. The home provides growing room for families with spacious secondary bedrooms, and a 4-car tandem garage certain to provide plenty of space for extra storage.
Living at Bella Vista opens the door to a host of cultural and fine arts events, annual festivals, museums and Thursday Art Walks that have established Riverside's reputation as The City of the Arts and Innovation. Citrus State Historic Park, Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park, Fairmount Park and others provide a wide variety of recreational opportunities. Riverside's incredible sports scene includes baseball facilities, beautiful golf courses, and natural hiking and biking trails.
Visit our Sales Center and Models at 12058 Cortona Place, Riverside, CA 92503 or call 951.547.3573 or go to http://www.bellavista-
In each design detail and in every interaction with you, we are dedicated to providing an outstanding experience. Griffin Residential looks forward to becoming your partner in building your future.
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
