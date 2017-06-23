Technicolor's Eric Rutter Describes How the Charter WorldBox Initiative Sets Stage for More Open Set-Top Box Technology Eric Rutter, Technicolor ATLANTA - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- From cord-cutting to over-the-top (OTT) video, today's hypercompetitive video services marketplace is radically changing the way consumers absorb content and engage with multiple-system operators (MSOs) and multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). Different service providers are pursuing different initiatives in response to these new competitive dynamics. One of them is Charter Communications, which has generated a lot of interest with its WorldBox open set-top-box (STB) initiative.



In a podcast interview for journalists, Eric Rutter, senior vice president of Technicolor's Connected Home division, discusses how Charter's foray into developing an open STB strategy is contributing to delivering a better customer experience -- in a more cost-effective manner -- across its 17 million-subscriber footprint.



"I believe that one of the reasons Charter pursued WorldBox was to lower costs and open the environment to competition," Rutter says. "That benefits the consumer — we all agree on that. I also believe it allows service providers like Charter to control their own destiny."



Although WorldBox will deliver substantial cost-efficiencies, Charter's strategy is not purely cost driven.



"They want to increase customer satisfaction with their offerings and their products," Rutter says. "By utilizing WorldBox and the Spectrum Guide, which runs on WorldBox, Charter is able to deliver a much more desirable customer experience," explains Rutter.



The collaboration with Charter has also yielded benefits for Technicolor.



"In the WorldBox program overall, we're learning how to reuse some of our own technology in new ways, given the changing evolution of the CPE environment."



A key feature of the WorldBox initiative is that it decouples conditional access from the set-top box. That opens up the CPE from its traditionally closed conditional access paradigm to a more open environment that allows different vendors to compete in an effort to add value. This new market paradigm is expected to lower prices to consumers while increasing competition among vendors — not only on price but quality of service.



"From a purchasing, supply chain management, customer service and deployment standpoint, the operations of Charter should become easier to execute," says Rutter, as the deployed ecosystem is simplified.



