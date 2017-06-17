 
Jacci & Rachael See/The See Team-See Madison Realty Receives 2017 Best of Middleton Award

 
 
MADISON, Wis. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Middleton Award Program Honors the Achievement

MIDDLETON June 1, 2017 -- Jacci & Rachael See Madison Realty has been selected for the 2017 Best of Middleton Award in the Real Estate Agents category by the Middleton Award Program.

Each year, the Middleton Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Middleton area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Middleton Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Middleton Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Middleton Award Program

The Middleton Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Middleton area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Middleton Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

The See Team is the premiere real estate team in the greater Madison and Middleton Wisconsin area. We have over 60 years of combined experience in real estate, and we know the towns where you want to buy a new home or sell your home: Madison, Middleton, Verona, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Fitchburg, Spring Green, Oregon, or any other place in South Central Wisconsin.

If you're relocating to the Madison - Middleton Wisconsin area, we'll tell you about our neighborhoods, schools and best places to live. We've lived here all our lives and raise our families here - we'll share with you all we know and make looking for your new home in Dane county a pleasure.

If you're looking for the perfect house, home, condo, town home or land for sale in the Madison / Middleton real estate area, we're your team. We also help clients locate commercial property to rent or own.

SEE the difference.

http://www.seemadisonrealty.com

Relocating to Madison - Middleton, Dane County:

http://www.seemadisonrealty.com/aboutmadison.html
