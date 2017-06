Lee & Associates Orange Announces the Completion of Multiple Leases Valued at $3.91 Million

End

-- Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in North America, is pleased to announce the completion of leases by the Orange office totaling approximately 55,000 square feet, located throughout Southern California. The total value of the leases is approximately $3.91 million. Recent lease transactions include:10,017SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $1,289,763. Leased to Kaden Consultants, Inc. Johnny Eubanks of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Bruce Kusada of Capital Real Estate Group represented the tenant.12,507± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $595,833. Leased to Innophilia, Inc. Jeff Gahagan and Larry Lawrence of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenant.9,700± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $646,805. Leased to Quality Connections Living Services, Inc. Johnny Eubanks of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Jeffrey Hakim of Icore Global represented the tenant.1,190± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $49,980. Leased to Michael Wheeler. Jaimeson Hearne of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenant.10,400± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $819,260. Leased to California Specialty Painting. Jeff Gahagan of Lee & Associates represented the tenant and Chris Bonner of Von Der Ahe Real Estate represented the landlord.1,078± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $142,296. Leased to XO Communications. Jonmark Fabiano, Jaimeson Hearne, Erik Thompson and Marshal Vogt of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Taylor Friend of CB Richard Ellis represented the tenant.4,711± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $75,826. Leased to Julian Charter School, Andy Frain Security Service and National Guardian Network. Phil Fridd and Jim Hawkins of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenants.2,557± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $82,533. Leased to Hillman Environmental and Nicholas D'Errico. Phil Fridd and Jim Hawkins of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenants.– 3,108± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $212,587. Leased to Ta & Koby Bober and Reconnect Ministries. Marshal Vogt and Jaimeson Hearne of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Erik Thompson of Lee & Associates represented the tenants.Demand returned to the overall Orange County office market in the first quarter of 2017 and rents continued their slow ascent, as reported in the Lee & Associates Office Market Report ( https://www.lee- associates.com/ orange/category/ market-rep... ). Countywide, the Q1 office vacancy rate hovered just above 10 percent for the fourth consecutive quarter on 249,201 sq. ft. of positive net absorption.##Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee- associates.com/ orange/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates;LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange.