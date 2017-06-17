News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lee & Associates Orange Announces the Completion of Multiple Leases Valued at $3.91 Million
· 5662 Research Drive in Huntington Beach, California – 10,017± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $1,289,763. Leased to Kaden Consultants, Inc. Johnny Eubanks of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Bruce Kusada of Capital Real Estate Group represented the tenant.
· 10242 Norwalk Boulevard in Sante Fe Springs, California – 12,507± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $595,833. Leased to Innophilia, Inc. Jeff Gahagan and Larry Lawrence of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenant.
· 1580 S. Lewis Street in Anaheim, California – 9,700± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $646,805. Leased to Quality Connections Living Services, Inc. Johnny Eubanks of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Jeffrey Hakim of Icore Global represented the tenant.
· 14771 Plaza Drive, Unit E in Tustin, California – 1,190± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $49,980. Leased to Michael Wheeler. Jaimeson Hearne of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenant.
· 9310 Norwalk Boulevard in Sante Fe Springs, California – 10,400± SF Industrial Building for a Lease Value of $819,260. Leased to California Specialty Painting. Jeff Gahagan of Lee & Associates represented the tenant and Chris Bonner of Von Der Ahe Real Estate represented the landlord.
· 300 S. Harbor Boulevard, Unit 316 in Anaheim, California – 1,078± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $142,296. Leased to XO Communications. Jonmark Fabiano, Jaimeson Hearne, Erik Thompson and Marshal Vogt of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Taylor Friend of CB Richard Ellis represented the tenant.
· 1717 W. Orangethorpe Avenue, Units B, C & G in Orange, California – 4,711± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $75,826. Leased to Julian Charter School, Andy Frain Security Service and National Guardian Network. Phil Fridd and Jim Hawkins of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenants.
· 1745 W. Orangethorpe Avenue, Units 212 & 214 in Orange, California – 2,557± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $82,533. Leased to Hillman Environmental and Nicholas D'Errico. Phil Fridd and Jim Hawkins of Lee & Associates represented both the landlord and tenants.
· 17821 E. 17th Street, Units 150 & 170 in Tustin, California – 3,108± SF of Office Space for a Lease Value of $212,587. Leased to Ta & Koby Bober and Reconnect Ministries. Marshal Vogt and Jaimeson Hearne of Lee & Associates represented the landlord and Erik Thompson of Lee & Associates represented the tenants.
Demand returned to the overall Orange County office market in the first quarter of 2017 and rents continued their slow ascent, as reported in the Lee & Associates Office Market Report (https://www.lee-
##
Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse