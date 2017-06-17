 
Montclair Art Museum African American Cultural Committee to Host a Summertime Scavenger Hunt

Fun for a Cause — Proceeds Support Yard School of Art Scholarship Recipients
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- This summer, discover new art for a good cause! The Montclair Art Museum's African American Cultural Committee (AACC) has organized a Summertime Scavenger Art Hunt. A series of galleries and art destinations throughout the tri-state area have been selected. At each site, participants must decipher a clue about an artwork by an African American artist, find the work referenced, and take a selfie with it. Each photo is worth a certain point value, based on the difficulty of the clue. The first team to document all 10 clues wins!

         Happy Hunting! Participants can join at any time through September 5. The cost to play is $85 for families and $50 for individuals; the fee is 50/50 split between funding a Yard School of Art Scholarship in the name of the winner and prizes for the winner. Mail a check to Attn: Martha Kelshaw, Montclair Art Museum, 3 S. Mountain Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07042. Instructions and clues can be downloaded from https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/aacc. For questions and additional information, contact Casey Carpenter, AACC Publicity Chair at 973-580-2163 or Gioya McRae, AACC Events Chair, at 862-216-4025.
End
Email:***@montclairartmuseum.org Email Verified
Phone:973-259-5119
Disclaimer
