 
News By Tag
* South Shore physical therapy
* South Shore sports performance
* South Shore senior health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Randolph
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance addresses benefits of Tai Chi at Randolph Senior Center

 
 
Randolph Senior Center fall prevention
Randolph Senior Center fall prevention
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
South Shore physical therapy
South Shore sports performance
South Shore senior health

Industry:
Health

Location:
Randolph - Massachusetts - US

RANDOLPH, Mass. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The benefits of Tai Chi to help improve balance and prevent falls were presented during a recent program at the Randolph Senior Center facilitated by staff members of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties.

Katy Mercurio, DPT/Director of Education and Meghan Harrington, DPT, addressed the many merits of Tai Chi, a soft martial arts discipline based on the principles of yin and yang.

Mercurio and Harrington demonstrated the ancient Chinese practice which involves soft, slow movements in opposite directions (yin and yang) to increase strength and improve flexibility and concentration.  Core principals of Tai Chi include upright posture; coordinated breathing, weight shifting; and slow, fluid, rounded movements.  The measured, smooth and continuous movements help strengthen the internal muscles that support and bolster the spine.  In addition to physical benefits, Tai Chi can calm the mind.

"Tai Chi is a moving form of meditation that when incorporated into an exercise program can help reduce the risk of falls, particularly for the geriatric population," said Eric Edelman, PT and owner of Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance.

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com

PHOTO:  Katy Mercurio, DPT/Director of Education at Peak Performance and Sports Therapy and Meghan Harrington, DPT, addressed the many merits of Tai Chi during a recent presentation at the Randolph Senior Center
End
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share