Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance addresses benefits of Tai Chi at Randolph Senior Center

Randolph Senior Center fall prevention

-- The benefits of Tai Chi to help improve balance and prevent falls were presented during a recent program at the Randolph Senior Center facilitated by staff members of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide comprehensive treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties.Katy Mercurio, DPT/Director of Education and Meghan Harrington, DPT, addressed the many merits of Tai Chi, a soft martial arts discipline based on the principles of yin and yang.Mercurio and Harrington demonstrated the ancient Chinese practice which involves soft, slow movements in opposite directions (yin and yang) to increase strength and improve flexibility and concentration. Core principals of Tai Chi include upright posture; coordinated breathing, weight shifting; and slow, fluid, rounded movements. The measured, smooth and continuous movements help strengthen the internal muscles that support and bolster the spine. In addition to physical benefits, Tai Chi can calm the mind."Tai Chi is a moving form of meditation that when incorporated into an exercise program can help reduce the risk of falls, particularly for the geriatric population,"said Eric Edelman, PT and owner of Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance.Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, and Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.comKaty Mercurio, DPT/Director of Education at Peak Performance and Sports Therapy and Meghan Harrington, DPT, addressed the many merits of Tai Chi during a recent presentation at the Randolph Senior Center