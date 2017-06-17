News By Tag
Sony urged to portray Hindu gods with respect in video-game "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy"
This action-adventure video game is developed by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, both Sony subsidiaries, for the PlayStation 4. Set in India, it is centered around tusk of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh and Hinduism is reportedly going to play a pivotal role in the narrative while it explores Hindu temples and deities.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, hoped that the final product of this video-game would showcase the Hinduism concepts, traditions, objects and deities authentically;
Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted that Hindus wholeheartedly welcomed entertainment industry to immerse in Hinduism, but taking it seriously and respectfully;
With seasoned and skillful professionals at the helm, we did not expect any problem, Rajan Zed said and added that they were just urging for more sensitivity towards faith traditions and careful handling of Hindu concepts and terminology.
Zed further said that Hindus were for free speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at belittling it hurt the devotees. Video-game makers should be more sensitive while handling faith related subjects, as these games were a powerful medium which left lasting impact on the unsuspecting minds of highly impressionable children, teens and other young people, Zed added.
If Sony Corporation or its subsidiaries or other video-games developers needed any expertise on Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought, he or other Hindu scholars would gladly provide the resources, Rajan Zed stated.
Kurt Margenau and Shaun Escayg are Game Director and Creative Director respectively of "Uncharted: The Lost Legacy", which is priced at US$39.99 and can be pre-ordered now. Naughty Dog, a video game development studio located in Santa Monica (California)
