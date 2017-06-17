News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Medium Dark Roast Coffee A Customer Favorite
Many of Aroma Bravo's customers love the balanced flavors of its medium dark roast whole bean coffee.
"We've noticed the strong preference for our medium dark roast whole bean. Of course there are customers who love our light roast and French roast coffees, but our medium dark roast is clearly a customer favorite, and we've always wanted to know why." A representative for Aroma Bravo revealed.
To find out the reasons behind this love for medium dark roasted beans, the Aroma Bravo staff went ahead and asked for customer feedback. Many have said that they like this particular degree of roast because the flavors are well-balanced and the taste is just right for them.
"This medium dark roast by Aroma Bravo has a full body and bold aroma, but it is not at all overbearing. It's actually quite smooth and balanced in spite of the various tones of chocolate, nuts, caramel and honey in it. All the flavors go well together in this coffee; it's not too light or too dark that's why I always buy this roast," said one of the customers.
Another said that medium dark roasts are a great way to unite all coffee drinkers in the office.
"We often take turns in buying whole bean coffee for the office. There are those who love a dark cup of coffee while others want something lighter, so finding the right roast that everyone likes is a huge challenge. I took a chance with Aroma Bravo's medium dark roast, thinking that a medium-level roast must be a good compromise… and it worked! Dark roast fans love the flavorful richness of this coffee, while light roast lovers appreciate that the flavors are balanced and not overpowering to the taste. This medium dark roast is now a big hit in our office and we have Aroma Bravo to thank for that," the other customer added.
The Aroma Bravo representative was inspired to learn the different reasons why customers love its medium dark roast coffee. "I can definitely see the appeal for this roast level," he said. "The light roast has a pronounced acidity and brighter flavors while the French roast comes strong with very little acidity, but the medium dark roast is something in between. It boils down to preference in the end, but I think medium roasts has a delightful taste that everyone can agree on."
Coffee lovers can get their medium dark roast whole bean coffee at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic whole bean coffee from Marcala, Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
