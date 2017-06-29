News By Tag
City Of Lauderhill & Lauderhill Regional Chamber Of Commerce Celebrate The City's 58th Birthday
Guests will enjoy complimentary "Tastes of Lauderhill" provided by Visit Lauderhill Culinary Partners - the Lobster House Bar and Grill, Naked Bones, Tataki Asian Bistro, Fra Diavolo, Woodlands Indian Cuisineand Joy's Roti Delight. Local entertainers will perform, and guests will have an opportunity to mingle with community leaders and business owners. Visit Lauderhill launch partners include Florida Medical Center – A Campus of North Shore; Yellow Cab; Vintage Events; DG Events; Unique Productions International;
The All America City, Lauderhill, was incorporated on June 20, 1959. Since its establishment, it has evolved into a representative cross-section of multicultural families, businesses and sought-after experiences. Now celebrating its 58th birthday, the City and the LRCC are proud to launch our new Visit Lauderhill marketing campaign. Visit Lauderhill Partner, Commissioner Hayward J. Benson, Jr. explains, "Celebrating the City's birthday with a plan to secure our place as one of the best destinations in Florida says a lot about our City and its future, come visit us and see for yourselves."
Visit Lauderhill s a collaborative marketing effort between the Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce and The City of Lauderhill. The effort will promote the City as a centrally city located in Broward County, accessible to all major highways. We are a premier destination for art and culture, lifestyle and leisure, sports and recreation, culinary experiences, and distinctive shopping. As a result of this initiative, we intend to increase tourism to our community and positively impact our local economy. With the tagline, "Explore. Experience. Enjoy." this revolutionary campaign creates a platform where visitors can learn more about the unique and authentic experiences we offer and ultimately fall in love with Lauderhill!
Events in the arts as well as sports are featured on the www.visitlauderhill.com website. We highlight and promote our best and favorite local eateries as well as our hottest tourist destinations. We encourage promoters planning gatherings and events in Lauderhill to self-populate the Special Event calendar to share their events and gain exposure from all those who visit our website and follow our social media.
"Lauderhill is a beautiful, multi-cultural community with a lot to offer residents, guests and business owners," said Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce President, Melissa P. Dunn, MBA.
For more information about upcoming/submitting activities, please visit visitlauderhill.com or follow us on social media at @visitlauderhill #VisitLauderhill.
For media Inquiries or to request to be placed on the waiting list for the City's Birthday Event on 06/29/17, please contact Melissa P. Dunn, MBA, melissa@mdmarketingnetwork.com or (786) 728- 7867.
Media Contact
Melissa P. Dunn, President, MD Marketing Network
(786) 728- 7867
melissa@mdmarketingnetwork.com
