 
News By Tag
* Interior Design
* Home Interior
* Commercial Interior
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Intricate Stretch Ceilings with Perfection

CAROLINA STRETCH CEILING Charlotte, NC - based company offers Fabrication and Installing Stretch Canvas Ceiling throughout 50 states.
 
 
38-16
38-16
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Interior Design
* Home Interior
* Commercial Interior

Industry:
* Architecture

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Websites

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Carolina Stretch Ceiling, LLC can be used to improve and beautify any environment, large or small. Whether you wish to bedeck your home, create a top-notch professional look for the office, or inspire a unique atmosphere within your environment, Stretch Ceiling is the solution. The exciting part of having a piece of this innovative technology at your home or in the workplace is that your friends, guests, or business partners will never forget being there. Our product can be used as an addition or substitute for drywall or drop tiles. For a new construction project, it eliminates the need for a tedious and labor-intensive drywall installation. It makes the process faster, and easier, cleaner, and the result is one you'll be sure to love.

The company has gathered a skilled team of specialist who works with full honesty and dedication. The measurements, examination, inspection and installation of materials are performed using superior installation machinery. Moreover, we provide an incredible collection of colors and patterns. We modify the room with top-notch ceiling patterns and textures.

For all the home builders, owners, investors, architects, and corporates we have a diversified range of beautiful ceiling and wall art solutions. We modernize the interiors and uplift the outlook of the place with enchanting wall murals. The modern, contemporary, classic and creative, stretched canvas ceiling designs fitted with enchanting light fixtures and ceiling fans will make your place beams with luxuriousness.

Products:

Reflective Ceilings

Matte Ceilings

Printed Stretch Ceilings

Transparent Stretch Ceilings

Perforated Stretch Ceilings

Welcome to our website http://www.carolinastretchceiling.com/

Call us +1-704-458-7559

Media Contact
Natalya Petrova
7044587559
***@carolinastretchceiling.com
End
Source:
Email:***@carolinastretchceiling.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share