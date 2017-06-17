News By Tag
Intricate Stretch Ceilings with Perfection
CAROLINA STRETCH CEILING Charlotte, NC - based company offers Fabrication and Installing Stretch Canvas Ceiling throughout 50 states.
The company has gathered a skilled team of specialist who works with full honesty and dedication. The measurements, examination, inspection and installation of materials are performed using superior installation machinery. Moreover, we provide an incredible collection of colors and patterns. We modify the room with top-notch ceiling patterns and textures.
For all the home builders, owners, investors, architects, and corporates we have a diversified range of beautiful ceiling and wall art solutions. We modernize the interiors and uplift the outlook of the place with enchanting wall murals. The modern, contemporary, classic and creative, stretched canvas ceiling designs fitted with enchanting light fixtures and ceiling fans will make your place beams with luxuriousness.
Products:
Reflective Ceilings
Matte Ceilings
Printed Stretch Ceilings
Transparent Stretch Ceilings
Perforated Stretch Ceilings
Welcome to our website http://www.carolinastretchceiling.com/
Call us +1-704-458-7559
Media Contact
Natalya Petrova
7044587559
***@carolinastretchceiling.com
End
