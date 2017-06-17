News By Tag
Lennar's North Creek Ridge Grand Opens Next Month; Now Selling
"These new homes are beautiful and we're seeing lots of interest already,"
said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This community is in a great location for individuals who commute to the greater Seattle area and with a top-rated local school district, we're seeing a lot of families choose North Creek Ridge as a place to set roots down."
At North Creek Ridge, home shoppers have a wide variety of home designs and sizes to choose from with seven distinctive floorplans available. Home sizes range approximately from 2,494 to 3,471 square feet and include two of Lennar's innovative Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans. Available in two and three story layouts with up to five bedrooms, these homes are priced starting from the mid $700,000s.
Lennar first created their line of Next Gen® homes as a direct response to the rise in multigenerational households across the country. Since its inception in 2011, that figure has only raised and the floorplan has proved to be popular with hundreds of families nationwide. Each Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® includes an attached private suite that comes with its own living room, bedroom, bathroom, laundry area and kitchenette. The design allows for maximized privacy with close proximity and provides two homes under one roof.
North Creek Ridge offers a fantastic setting near local parks, shopping centers, restaurant and recreational options. Set in Bothell, this area is known for excellent schools including the brand-new North Creek Ridge High School, which offers specialized programs in bio medical, STEM fields, AP programs, athletics, foreign language tracks and the performing arts. Additionally, the community's location is very close to Lake Washington and Lake Samamish, and a little more than an hour away from Stevens Pass Ski Resort, providing great outdoor recreation opportunities for every season.
If North Creek Ridge sounds like the right community for you, get on the VIP list today! View more information on this community online at https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
