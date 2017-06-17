Country(s)
Golden Limousine Renews Partnership with Eastern Michigan University Athletics
Providing on-time and safe transportation to the local community for over 25 years, Golden Limousine offers a diverse fleet of vehicles. From sedans to charter coaches, Golden offers many options to get teams to their final destination safely. Transportation from Golden comes in many forms from group outings, VIP transportation, shuttle services, conferences, airport pickup and drop offs.
"Eastern Michigan Athletics is proud to continue its corporate partnership with Golden International,"
Eastern Michigan University (EMU) is located in historic Ypsilanti, about 10 miles east of Ann Arbor, 40 miles west of Detroit, and just 20 minutes from Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Eastern Michigan University has been a member of the Mid-American Conference since 1971 and has been among the league's most successful members. The Division I program boasts 139 MAC team championships, the most of any team in the league during that span. EMU's varsity intercollegiate program features 21 different sports, nine men's teams and 12 women's teams, the program employs more than 70 full-time staff, and supports more than 500 student-athletes. Eastern Michigan, which has had a representative at every summer Olympics since 1960, has won 15 team national championships and 54 individual national titles since 1932.
"Our community is very blessed to have so many colleges and universities in such close proximity, providing many choices to all ages wishing to continue their education. The fact that they all have great athletic programs is just an added bonus. We take great pride in our partnerships with the local colleges and universities and are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community," shared Sean Duval, CEO of Golden Limousine International.
About the Company
Golden Limousine International provides superior service experiences to a worldwide clientele while acting as a responsible, reliable and trustworthy partner in the delivery of high quality transportation, entertainment, and tour options. More information about the company can be found at www.goldenlimo.com or by calling Maya Adrine at 800.300.5151.
