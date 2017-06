My/mo™ Mochi Ice Cream Showcases Frozen, Trending Snacks At 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show

Frozen Snack Company gets Tastes Buds Excited For Summer With Poppable Treats

--, a Los Angeles based company known for its frozen bite-sized snacks, invites guests to stop by Booth 3347 at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show. Attendees can taste the entire line of delicious, handheld delights that have revolutionized the frozen aisle in addition to the deli/bakery section nationwide.At only 110 calories per piece,is the perfect way to indulge every day. With each bite, fans can enjoy the fusion of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional soft sweet rice dough. The selection of mouthwatering flavors includesand. For those that prefer something on the fruitier side, theandflavors are the perfect bite of fun.allows fans to take their ice cream anywhere, anytime and on the go with their tasty, colorful pre-portioned mochi balls.is the ideal way for fans to enjoy ice cream sans spoon this summer," said Russell Barnett, Chief Marketing Officer for"We're excited to bring our delicious, fun product to the masses and continue spearheading the mochi trend at the Summer Fancy Food Show."is currently on shelves in over 4,000 retailers including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on, please visit www.mymomochi.com or connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream ( https://www.instagram.com/ mymomochiicecream/? hl=en ).The Summer Fancy Food Show will take place on June 25-27, 2017 at the Javits Center, located at 655 West 34Street, New York, NY 10001. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com.is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving.is available nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on, please visit www.mymomochi.com.