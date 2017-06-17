 
News By Tag
* Tradeshow
* Icecream
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


My/mo™ Mochi Ice Cream Showcases Frozen, Trending Snacks At 2017 Summer Fancy Food Show

Frozen Snack Company gets Tastes Buds Excited For Summer With Poppable Treats
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tradeshow
* Icecream

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

NEW YORK - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream, a Los Angeles based company known for its frozen bite-sized snacks, invites guests to stop by Booth 3347 at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show. Attendees can taste the entire line of delicious, handheld delights that have revolutionized the frozen aisle in addition to the deli/bakery section nationwide.

At only 110 calories per piece, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is the perfect way to indulge every day. With each bite, fans can enjoy the fusion of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional soft sweet rice dough. The selection of mouthwatering flavors includes Double Chocolate, Vanilla Bean, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip and Green Tea. For those that prefer something on the fruitier side, the Ripe Strawberry and Sweet Mango flavors are the perfect bite of fun. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream allows fans to take their ice cream anywhere, anytime and on the go with their tasty, colorful pre-portioned mochi balls.

"My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is the ideal way for fans to enjoy ice cream sans spoon this summer," said Russell Barnett, Chief Marketing Officer for My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We're excited to bring our delicious, fun product to the masses and continue spearheading the mochi trend at the Summer Fancy Food Show."

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is currently on shelves in over 4,000 retailers including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com or connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream (https://www.instagram.com/mymomochiicecream/?hl=en).

The Summer Fancy Food Show will take place on June 25-27, 2017 at the Javits Center, located at 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY 10001. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.specialtyfood.com.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com.
End
Source:My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Tradeshow, Icecream
Industry:Event
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share