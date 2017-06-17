News By Tag
Rapper MONSTER Mayweather releases new EP 'Real Eyes Realize Real Lies'
MONSTER (Make Other N-ggas Start Trembling when Entering the Room) Mayweather may be the headlining act on "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies," but he's not the only talent here. His new EP also features the skills of artists such as Zilla, J-Ova, BossMan, TC Gambino, and Supa King Big Pope.
Asked to cite some main musical influences for his new record, MONSTER lists Tupac Shakur and Marvin Gaye, Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes, and the seminal historian and pioneer of Pan-African studies during the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. John Henrik Clarke. As might be gleaned from this roster, MONSTER's "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" is a record with plenty to say.
"This E.P. shares a story to its listeners that's simple, emotional, truthful, real, and valid," writes MONSTER Mayweather. "I share my struggle and my sacrifices."
Mayweather hails from the North side of Huntsville, AL, where he became embroiled in gang activity which earned him his nickname, MONSTER. His current official bio shows an awareness of sociology's Culture of Poverty theory, stating: "Transforming and ascending to new levels, MONSTER understands that a Wealthy mindset is better than a Broke mindset and wants his fans to grow with him as his music will grow."
He strikes a similar note upon being asked to describe the overall theme of his "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" EP.
"Just because you're being rerouted," writes Mayweather, "doesn't mean you will not make it to your destiny."
"Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" by MONSTER Mayweather is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music stores now.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" by MONSTER Mayweather –
https://www.amazon.com/
