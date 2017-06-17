Rapper MONSTER Mayweather releases new EP 'Real Eyes Realize Real Lies'

MONSTER

-- The artist and producer of hip hop music known as MONSTER Mayweather has released his latest EP record, "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies." The extended-play album contains six original tracks for an approximate listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published on the O'Third Mafia independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. A contemporary rap record emphasizing vocal gymnastics and urban poetry over big-production background effects, "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" is officially MONSTER's new flagship album.MONSTER (Make Other N-ggas Start Trembling when Entering the Room) Mayweather may be the headlining act on "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies," but he's not the only talent here. His new EP also features the skills of artists such as Zilla, J-Ova, BossMan, TC Gambino, and Supa King Big Pope.Asked to cite some main musical influences for his new record, MONSTER lists Tupac Shakur and Marvin Gaye, Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes, and the seminal historian and pioneer of Pan-African studies during the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. John Henrik Clarke. As might be gleaned from this roster, MONSTER's "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" is a record with plenty to say."This E.P. shares a story to its listeners that's simple, emotional, truthful, real, and valid," writes MONSTER Mayweather. "I share my struggle and my sacrifices."Mayweather hails from the North side of Huntsville, AL, where he became embroiled in gang activity which earned him his nickname, MONSTER. His current official bio shows an awareness of sociology's Culture of Poverty theory, stating: "Transforming and ascending to new levels, MONSTER understands that a Wealthy mindset is better than a Broke mindset and wants his fans to grow with him as his music will grow."He strikes a similar note upon being asked to describe the overall theme of his "Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" EP."Just because you're being rerouted," writes Mayweather, "doesn't mean you will not make it to your destiny.""Real Eyes Realize Real Lies" by MONSTER Mayweather is available online worldwide from over 700 quality digital music stores now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com