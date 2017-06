Top 5 Must See Summer Festivals

Spread the Word

-- Long hot days by the pool, the clinking of rapidly melting ice in your tea, and the sweet smoky smell of hickory wafting in the air. Summer is officially here! And for this blogger a certain sense of nostalgia and sense of American pride has definitely overcome me.For me "born on the fourth of July" is not just another Tom Cruise movie, it really is my birthday! Not only does summer mean the celebration of my birth and the birth of this nation; it's the season for festivals. The time of year that we get to celebrate music, food, dancing, friends, family, and pretty much anything in life that makes us happy.I'm sure everyone has that favorite festival that you go to every summer in your own home town. But I wanted to take the time to shout out to some the awesome festivals around the country that you might not have heard about. So grab your Arnold Palmer and sunscreen. It's time for my top 5 list of "must see" summer festivals 2017.Hear ye! Hear ye! Lords and lasses of all ages will enjoy this festival where you travel back in the time of Shakespeare and the knights of the roundtable. Enjoy jousting, music, food, and fare from the Renaissance period. Sure to be a full day of fun for the whole family. http://www.kyrenfaire.com/ Have you ever wanted to touch the sky? Well it's time to get pretty close to it at the Battle Creek field and flight air show and balloon festival. Watch these amazing vehicles take flight in their top rated air show. As well as enjoying music, food, and the carnival. This festival has something for everyone. https://www.bcballoons.com/ If classical music is what moves you; this highly faceted Bach festival in Portland promises an enthralling selection of concerts, lectures, and community events. Including epic works from Bach, Beethoven, and Handel. A true celebration of this festival's educational roots. http://oregonbachfestival.com/Whether you like to listen to your jams from a tube on the river or from a cool seat on the shore. This music and tubing series has become one of the best all day parties on Saturdays during the summer. So if you're in the Ft. Worth area this summer don't miss this rockin good time. http://rockintheriverfw.com/Some like it hot this summer, well in Palo Alto, California they keep it scorching. This summer festival and chili cook off is a great way to celebrate the 4th. So this year check out the music, food, fireworks, and the chance to grab some of that $2,000 in prizes at the Palo Alto chili cook off and summer festival. http://www.cityofpaloalto.org/gov/depts/csd/events/chilicookoff.asp