"AMERICAN DREAM" by BOB PRESSNER Retains #1 Spot on Billboard Hot Singles Sales Chart
Official Music Video with Footage of President Trump Has 13 Million YouTube Views, Song Has 1 Million Streams on Spotify 'American Dream' Debuted on Billboard Hot Rock Songs Chart at #12, Above Debuts by John Mayer & Linkin Park.
With lyrics that talk about America on "lockdown" and daily "showdowns,"
Like the current state it depicts, reactions to the video have been passionate and swift.
Slowly building an audience the video went viral in early spring, eventually climbing to number one in Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Brazil, England, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, and Israel. At the beginning of May, propelled by millions of YouTube views and hundreds of thousands of Spotify streams, "American Dream" debuted at #12 on the Billboard Hot Rock Chart, ahead of tracks by John Mayer and Linkin Park, then jumping to #10 the following week. Simultaneously landing on the Billboard Hot Singles Sales Chart, it's logged seven consecutive weeks in the Top 5, with three weeks at #1. "American Dream" recently surpassed 13 million views on YouTube (his channel eclipsed 57 million) and 1 million streams on Spotify.
A former Wall Street Trader, 62-year old Pressner left his day job (and New York City) after a truck bomb was detonated underneath the World Trade Center in 1993. It shook him to the core and woke him up. Guided by the light of a thoughtful egalitarian torch, Pressner began creating music that is substantial, with significant messages. Eight albums under his belt, his music and messages have resonated. Anointed the "first great troubadour since Paul Simon and James Taylor" by LA Examiner, Bob's ongoing mission is to inform and educate with lyrics and music that is authentic, giving people something to make them think, reflect, and awaken. "American Dream," from his album Everyman, perfectly represents this ethos while taking a hard look at the state of our country and the divisiveness surrounding the current administration.
Written and recorded two years ago in the closet of his Florida home, "American Dream" paints a true picture of the United States today. Pressner recalls it vividly, "I wasn't trying to change the world. I was just asking a simple question … What ever happened to the American Dream?"
This summer, in conjunction with a series of shows in Florida, Pressner has an XFINITY Sessions Concert premiering on Comcast XFINITY On Demand (available in 24 million homes). Recorded before an intimate audience at the Inn at Willow Grove in Orange, VA, Pressner opened for David Duchovny (X-Files, Californication, Aquarius). Band members included guitarist Steve Fekete (Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne, Vertical Horizon), bassist Al Berry (Avril Lavigne, N'Dea Davenport, Vaughan Brothers) and keyboardist Jim McGorman (Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne, Cassadee Pope).
