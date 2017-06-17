RnB and hip-hop artist Chxxsy releases new single 'Day After'

Chxxsy

End

-- The Swedish artist of R 'n' B and hip hop known as Chxxsy has released his latest official single, "Day After." The track has been proudly published on the Heart Attack Music independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Mellow yet groovy, unique yet stylish, and dialed-in with all the pop frills for radio play anywhere in the world, "Day After" shows that Chxxsy is a name to watch in 2017 and beyond.Asked to cite main artistic influences for his new track, Chxxsy (often stylized, 'chxxsy') first mentions classic '80s and '90s pop, then Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson by name, leaving for last modern artists such as Ty Dolla $ign and Travis $cott. His own sound on "Day After" is slick, spacious, and produced with a surgical precision – all of which brings the King of Pop to mind, but Chxxsy's "Day After" has a pronounced 2017 feel to it which is where his individuality shines through.Asked to describe the overall theme and message of "Day After," Chxxsy writes simply, "Chxxsy is the message."Chxxsy is the stage name of Ralph Charlie, who has been making his own brand of music since 2008. His crew, which have been dubbed the A-Team, work with him to produce popular music for the international music scene. Chxxsy and his A-Team have found particular success in Korea. Chxxsy has also written songs for the famous Russian musician, Sergey Lazarev, songs which achieved prominence on the Russian Billboard charts.Chxxsy is revving up to release an official EP in coming months with a title and drop date to be announced. Fans are encouraged to sample his music at his official Soundcloud page [link provided below]."Day After" by Chxxsy is available from the Heart Attack Music independent record label at more than 700 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, R 'n' B fans.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com