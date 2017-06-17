 
Palisades to Open Models Later This August

 
 
Palisades will offer new homes from two collections that open in August.
Palisades will offer new homes from two collections that open in August.
 
RENO, Nev. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is getting ready to open the model homes for their newest community Palisades, which will offer two collections of beautiful new homes Valencia and Viewmont. The community is now pre-selling and interested buyers are encouraged to act fast in order to take advantage of pre-model pricing before the official grand opening later in August.

"We are very excited about Palisades, which sits on a hilltop and offers some of the best views available of South Reno," said Dustin Barker, Division President for Lennar Reno. "We're bringing beautiful new homes to a gorgeous location and can't wait to show these models off to the community."

Viewmont and Valencia both offer stunning and distinct collections of floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from, providing enough choices so that families can find the perfect fit. Viewmont offers four choices to choose from with sizes that range approximately from 2,616 to 3,336 square feet, three to four bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.  Prices start from the mid-upper $400,000s.

Valencia also offers four floorplans to choose from and includes Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. Home sizes at Valencia range approximately from 1,953 to 2,675 with four to five bedrooms and two to three bathrooms. New home prices start from the upper $300,000s.

Designed to accommodate multigenerational or extended families that live together under one roof, Lennar introduced their Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®. The special home design includes an attached private suite to the main home that comes with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette in a way that allows for as much privacy or access between the two homes as is desired.

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® package puts a high level of standard features into every new home at Palisades. Items such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry and more of today's popular features come at no additional cost to the buyer.

Palisades is now pre-selling. Interested homebuyers can learn more by visiting www.lennar.com/reno or by calling 775-200-7734.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
