L-Tron Exhibits at Chief of Police Conference

-- L-Tron Corporation exhibited last month at the International Association of Chief's of Police 2017 Technology Conference in St. Louis, Missouri. The IACP Technology Conference has been running for over 40 years and L-Tron is honored to attend annually.
At the conference, L-Tron had the opportunity to showcase several of its mobile patrol car printers and printer mounts, and answer customer questions about its popular 4910LR DL Reader for e-Citation. L-Tron was also able to provide Chiefs and Officers with a preview of two brand-new Law Enforcement products, the Light Grenade and the OSCR360 Solution.
The Light Grenade
tron.com/lightgrenade)
was designed by a veteran Law Enforcement Officer with the sole purpose of keeping Officers safe during criminal pursuits. Virtually indestructible, the Light Grenade illuminates dark rooms, alleys, and buildings to provide Officers with a 360 degree field of vision and tactical advantage. The Light Grenade allows Officers to detect potential threats with shadows and movements, not offered by traditional flashlights which give away an Officer's position. Quicker recognition of a threat means quicker response to a threat.
The OSCR360 Solution
) allows Officers to quickly and easily capture high-quality, 360 degree spherical images of crime scenes and crash scenes. OSCR360 is a container for all ancillary evidence, which can be used later as a presentation tool, complete with a virtual tour, chain of events, and photographic casetimeline.
L-Tron Corporation
) is proud to have a 17 year track record of providing technology solutions to U.S. government agencies and over 2,500 Law Enforcement agencies, as well as various healthcare and financial agencies. Specializing in data collection and field mobility solutions to streamline employee workflow, L-Tron partners with leading manufacturers to provide the very best hardware and software solutions available today. "Your Success is our Passion!"