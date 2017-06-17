News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
InsuranceHub Founder Jim Lloyd Honored with Community Service Award
InsuranceHub's Sponsorship of 2nd Annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival Draws Nationwide Insurance's Notice
Since its inception over 30 years ago, InsuranceHub has featured Nationwide Insurance as a major carrier. Throughout that time, Lloyd has dedicated his career to counseling customers on their insurance and financial services needs. The work that his agency does provides security for the people and things InsuranceHub clients value most – their loved ones, homes and businesses. The dedication that Lloyd has shown to his customers over the years extends to his community. "I believe in being on the constant lookout for opportunities to make a difference,"
Lloyd dedicates much of his time to Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter, a local charity that offers a safe, nurturing environment to homeless children and their mothers. In addition to the food and shelter the charity provides to the families it serves, it also offers life skill classes to the mothers who reside there. The goal of the charity is to arm these families with the tools they need to become independent and give them a place to stay while they get back on their feet.
What drew the attention of Nationwide Insurance in honoring Jim Lloyd with its Regional Community Service Award was a charity event in March 2017. InsuranceHub was proud to be the title sponsor of the second annual Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, a two-day barbeque festival that raised funds for the Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter. Many cooking teams came out to compete in the festival's barbecue competition, dozens of local vendors also showed their support and a number of InsuranceHub employees served as volunteers. Overall, the event had over 8,000 attendees and raised more than $50,000 – all of which benefitted the Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter. Lloyd and InsuranceHub have consistently supported Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter. In addition to his company's sponsorship of the Sip & Swine BBQ Festival, Lloyd is proud to serve on the nonprofit organization's board of directors.
About InsuranceHub: InsuranceHub is a technology-driven insurance agency that serves over 15,000 clients across the United States. Our goal is simple: make insurance easy. As a long-standing agency, we've developed strong relationships with some of the most respected insurance carriers in the industry. It's because of these relationships that we're able to provide our own customers with transparent choices and competitive rates. When customers choose to work with InsuranceHub, they are not only selecting an agency, but a partner that becomes a trusted advisor. Originally launched as a small Nationwide Insurance agency in Metro Atlanta in 1985, the Lloyd Pro Group Agency was rebranded as InsuranceHub in 2015 and has offices in Lawrenceville, Douglasville, and Atlanta. For more information about InsuranceHub, visit www.insurancehub.com.
About Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter: Focused on ending homelessness two generations at a time, Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and a residential care facility that provides services for homeless infants and children up to 17 years of age along with their young mothers. Home of Hope also offers care and services for homeless girls aging out of the foster care system at 18 years of age. It provides customized "Life Plans" that are designed around the physical, emotional and educational needs of the children it serves, while helping their mothers develop a plan of action to get back on their feet. Not wishing to serve simply as a place of refuge, Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter is the "NEXT STEP" towards independence. It takes its guests from homelessness, to hopeful, to a home of their own. To learn more about Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter, visit www.homeofhopegcs.org.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse