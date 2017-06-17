Mitsubishi Az Lunde Mitsubishi

News By Tag
Unless you drive something with less than four wheels, filling your tank for fewer than thirty dollars are in the past. The best thing you can do is be smart when it comes to conserving fuel. There are many tips and tools to aid in boosting your fuel economy. Some of these tips will make a huge difference when it comes to saving gas.
It is advantageous to buy your gas at the coolest time of day. Gas is densest at these times, so you'll get more out of the volume. Also, use the vehicle manufacturer's recommended type of motor oil to increase your mileage up to two per cent. Some people like to their vehicle "warm up" after starting the car. It is not necessary to let it run it for more than forty five seconds. More than that is just wasting fuel.
Regular tuning the car can save nearly four per cent. Replacing a dirty air filter can increase gas mileage up to ten percent. Tires should be pressurized to the maximum limit suggested. Believe it or not, traveling on deep tire tread can dramatically reduce gas efficiency. So, remove snow tires if they aren't needed.
Removing excess weight from a vehicle can also reduce gas mileage. When buying a new vehicle, look at the vehicle's rated fuel efficiency. Smaller cars are typically more fuel efficient, Manual transmissions can boost that even more.
When in park, it is disadvantageous to restart the engine multiple times. Idling for one minute uses the same amount of gas as starting your engine. The faster you travel the more gas you consume. If you drive at 55 mph you will save approximately twenty one per cent more on your gas mileage than if driving 10-15 miles over.
Approaching a hill or incline, make sure to speed up before reaching the hill. This avoids using additional fuel to achieve the same speed once on the hill. When possible, avoid driving on rough roads. They can decrease your gas mileage by as much as thirty per cent.
By steadily driving the legal speed limit the chances are better for hitting green lights. The fewer stoplights hit and less slowing and stopping, the better opportunity to saving fuel. It is advantageous to use cruise control for highway driving.
Reverse driving maneuvers use more fuel that moving forward, so avoid reverse as much as possible. Having an open sunroof can increase resistance and use more fuel
Keep all windows closed while moving at high speeds. Open windows can reduce gas mileage as much as ten per cent, which can be the same as air conditioning.
Be aware of quick acceleration. By reducing acceleration time to 15 seconds when going from 0-60 mph a thirty per cent savings can be achieved on gas mileage.
When you're in the market for a new Mitsubishi AZ Lunde Mitsubishi
