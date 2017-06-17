News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
GZA announces Muriel Robinette as Senior Consultant in Bedford office
Robinette brings more than 35 years of environmental consulting experience in New England and beyond to her post with GZA. She has served as a Senior Principal at several prominent industry firms as well as the founder of her own environmental engineering firm, in addition to positions in government and academia.
A graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Geology, Robinette received a Master's degree in Engineering/
Robinette specializes in strategic environmental consulting, environmental forensics and cost allocation services for clients facing remediation, litigation and risk communication challenges.
She is a member of the Dean's Board of Advisors at UNH's College of Engineering and Physical Sciences; on the Board of Directors of New England Women in Energy and Environment;
Robinette is active in Sanbornton town government and within her church.
About GZA
Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse