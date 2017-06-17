GZA announces Muriel Robinette as Senior Consultant in Bedford office

 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817


BEDFORD, N.H. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- GZA, a leading geotechnical and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Muriel Robinette of Sanbornton, New Hampshire has joined the company's Bedford, New Hampshire office.

Robinette brings more than 35 years of environmental consulting experience in New England and beyond to her post with GZA.  She has served as a Senior Principal at several prominent industry firms as well as the founder of her own environmental engineering firm, in addition to positions in government and academia.

A graduate of the University of New Hampshire with a degree in Geology, Robinette received a Master's degree in Engineering/Hydrogeology from Washington State University and completed Ph.D. coursework in Mining Engineering at the University of Idaho.  She is also a graduate of the ACEC Senior Executives Institute.  In 2014, she was recognized as the first female of the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences at the University of New Hampshire to be designated as its Distinguished Alumna.

Robinette specializes in strategic environmental consulting, environmental forensics and cost allocation services for clients facing remediation, litigation and risk communication challenges.

She is a member of the Dean's Board of Advisors at UNH's College of Engineering and Physical Sciences; on the Board of Directors of New England Women in Energy and Environment; a Trustee of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust; and a member of the New Hampshire Board of Professional Geologists.

Robinette is active in Sanbornton town government and within her church.

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services.  GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has 600 employees and operates 28 offices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, Great Lakes and Appalachian Regions of the United States. For additional information about GZA, please call William Hadge, CEO at 781-278-3801 or visit the company's website at www.gza.com.
