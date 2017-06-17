 
Industry News





July 4TH Celebration Calls for Five-Day Super Sale at the Outlets at Orange, June 30 – July 4

Find the best Fourth of July sales with hot summer deals and steals
 
 
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Ignite the fireworks! The Outlets at Orange's Fourth of July Super Sale starts June 30 – July 4, with sparkling discounts from the shopping center's unmatched line up of retailers.

Bargain hunters and savvy shoppers can stock up on in-season summer staples and gear up for back-to-school shopping. This must-attend five-day blow-out sale brings even bigger savings on top of the shopping center's everyday discounts of up to 70 percent from the impressive retail lineup of brand-name retailers, including Bloomingdale's - The Outlet Store, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH.

While taking advantage of the super savings, the whole family can beat the summer heat with The Outlets at Orange's indoor family entertainment venues like Dave & Buster's, Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres.

While taking advantage of these deals and steals, power shoppers will need to break and refuel throughout the super sale weekend and can visit The Outlets at Orange's variety of food and dining options like Market Broiler, Corner Bakery, Haagen-Dazs, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery and the all-new Johnny Rockets experience.

For more information call (714) 769-4000, visit http://www.simon.com/mall/the-outlets-at-orange or follow The Outlets at Orange's Fourth of July Super Sale Weekend on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Outlets at Orange

The Outlets at Orange is Orange County's premier outlet shopping destination with more than 120 popular stores and restaurants. This leading open-air shopping, dining and entertainment venue in Southern California includes Bloomingdale's - The Outlet Store, Nordstrom Rack, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, H&M, G by Guess, DKNY Company Store, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Nike Factory Store, Under Amour, Victoria's Secret, PINK, Ann Taylor Factory Store and more. Shoppers can enjoy lunch or dinner at great restaurants including Dave & Buster's, T.G.I. Friday's, Johnny Rockets, Market Broiler and Café Tu Tu Tango. Family fun is a must at Lucky Strike Lanes, Van's Skate Park and AMC 30 Theatres. Plus, the Burke Williams Day Spa offers much needed rejuvenation and relaxation.

The Outlets at Orange, part of The Mills® portfolio owned by Simon Property Group, is located at the intersection of I-5 and State Highways 22 and 57 in Orange, CA, minutes from Disneyland. It is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fri-Sat, and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit http://www.simon.com.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).

Simon Property Group, Inc. is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States.  For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.

Source:Outlets at Orange
Email:***@blazepr.com Email Verified
