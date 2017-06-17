Hawthornes Beer Cafe Expands 8th Annual IPA Block Party To Include Beer, Champagne, Rose And Wine

All-Day, All-Ages Free Party Kicks Off Independence Day Holiday Weekend

Hawthornes Beer Cafe 8th Annual IPA Block Party

End

-- Hawthornes Beer Cafe (738 S. 11th Street) presents the 8th Annual IPA, Champagne and Rosé Block Party on Saturday, July 1, 2017, from 12:00pm to 8:00pm. This all-day, all-ages, free IPA block party expands this year with some sparkling surprises added to the mix, plus more beer than ever and extended party hours. Come out for one of South Philadelphia's largest summer block parties, with over 75 total selections of beer, champagne, sparkling wine, rosé, plus music, family fun, food, live entertainment and much more. The party will stretch from 11th & Fitzwater to 11th & Catharine. Kick-start Independence Day Weekend at South Philly's hoppiest day of the year! Rain date will be Sunday, July 2, 2017.Nearly 60 selections of IPAs will include hot new breweries like SingleCut & Hubbard's Cave to venerable standby's like Half Acre & Cigar City to local jams with Dock Street, Neshaminy Creek and 2SP. On the champagne, sparkling wine and rosé side, look for special gems hand-selected for the event with a focus on small batches.From the kitchen, look for street food and block party back-yard favorites - including South Philly Sweet Italian Sausage, St. Louis Ribs, Three Bean Burger, Beef Cheek Chili, Tostones and Lemon Poppy Churros.The John McNutt Trio brings back the tunes for their third time at Hawthornes block party, and Las Palabras makes their Hawthornes block party debut. DJ Christophonic and DJ Lexx will spin in between the bands to keep the crowds moving and grooving.For the little ones, enjoy family fun in the Kids' Zone - perfect for young families who want to make it a day in South Philly. Activities will include a giant bubble wand, other bubble fun, chalk obstacle course and chalk fun, bean bag toss, hula hoops, face painting and a giant inflatable slide.BEER LIST:(This is an early list and selections will be confirmed the week of event based on availability.)• Southern Tier Nu Skool• Bell's Oberon• Austin Eastciders Blood Orange• Bell's Two Hearted• Fegley's Sour IPA• Flying Dog Summer Rental Radler• Funk Silent Disco• Hardywood VIPA• Sole Soo High• ST 2X Tangier• Terrapin RecreationAle• Uinta Tangerine Hop Nosh• Hydra Haunted IPA• Flying Dog Bloodline• Jack's Abby Hoponious Union IPL• 10 Barrel Apocalypse• Conshohocken Blood Money• Conshohocken Life Coach• Devil's Backbone Eight Point IPA• Evolution Pine'Hopple• Golden Road Wolf Pup• Goose Island Green Line• Kona Hanalei• New Belgium Citradelic• New Belgium Flower Citrus• Starr Hill Reviver• Troegs Solid Sender• Victory Hop Ranch• Wyndridge Mojito Cider• Wyndridge Hunt Series DIPA• Alpine Windows Up• Alpine Hoppy Birthday• Sierra Nevada Tropical Torpedo• Lagunita's Born Again Yesterday• Peak Organic The Juice Pale• Peak Organic Fresh Cut• Peak Organic Summer Session• Dogfish Head Romantic Chemistry• Dogfish Head Flesh & Blood• Founders All Day• Founders Lemon Drop IPA• Founders Red's Rye• Thomas Creek #NoFilter• Thomas Creek Hop Meadow• 2 kegs from SingleCut• 2 kegs from Vault• Half Acre Daisy Cutter• Half Acre Vallejo• Cigar City Jai Alai• Carton Boat Beer• Ballast Point Unfiltered Sculpin• Half Acre Tuna• Half Acre Bekos• Half Acre Jonah• Ballast Point Mango Even Keel• Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N.• Neshaminy Shape of HopsSELECTIONS OF NOTE:"We select our beer with an importance on quality and freshness first, followed by the most sought after rarities and newly released beers," said Hawthornes Beer Cafe beer guru Chris Doran.1. SingleCut Beersmiths out of Queens NY and Sole Artisan Ales from Emmaus PA are at the forefront of the "haze craze", aka New England-Style IPA's, w/ their signature unfiltered hoppy ales. They're sending 2 or 3 of the FRESHEST kegs available at the time, exact beer is still pending. This style requires the beer to be as fresh as possible to be enjoyed as the brewer intends. Please see our Facebook event at Hawthornes Beer Cafe for up-to-the-minute updates.2. Half Acre Vallejo - 6.7% "Orangey" IPA is Half Acre's summer seasonal. Packed with a variety of tropical fruit flavors like apricot, passionfruit and mango. This Chicago brewery with Delaware Valley roots brews hoppy-style ales better and more constantly than anyone in the business. Other Half Acre brews expected are Daisy Cutter, Tuna Extra Pale, Bekos (brand new) and Jonah (brand new).3. Founders Lemondrop IPA - 6.6% - Limited release from a pillar in the craft beer community for over two decades. Bright, punchy, citrus-forward IPA w/ one of the newest hop varietals available.4. Ballast Point Unfiltered Sculpin - 7.0% - This block party will be one of the first events to pour Unfiltered Sculpin in all of Philadelphia. BP took the already legendary Sculpin and loaded it with even more hops creating a hazy hop bomb.5. Pizza Boy Sour Murren River - 7.4% - "Local" (near Harrisburg) legends Pizza Boy Brewing Company absolutely nailed this challenging brew-style with Sour Murren River IPA. Hoppy aromas like pine, lemon, and tangerine marry perfectly with flavors of candied mango, melon, pineapple and sour patch kids all in a velvety mouthfeel. Yes, sour patch kids.6. Alpine Windows UP - 7% - Alpine has some serious brewing chops and is one of the most respected breweries in at the country, let alone the West Coast. With their recent merger, we can now enjoy dank, resinous, piney, hoppy, enamel-chewing Alpine IPA's at our block party!SPARKLING WINE, CHAMPAGNES, ROSES:(This is an early list and selections will be confirmed the week of event based on availability.)• Conde de Subirats Rosé• Marquis de la Tour Champagne• Biutiful Brut Nature Cava Champagne• Stanford Brut Champagne• Masciarelli Montepulciano Rosé• Broadbent Vinho Verde Rosé• Vina Otano Rose of Garnacha Rosé• Cantele Rosato of Negroamaro Rosé• Simonet Blanc de Blanc ChampagneFor information and updated beer, sparkling wine and rosé lists, visit: