 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Spinosaurus
* Hugo Navikov
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
23222120191817

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Spinosaurus" Written By Author Hugo Navikov In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Spinosaurus" written by author Hugo Navikov and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Spinosaurus" Written By Author Hugo Navikov
"Spinosaurus" Written By Author Hugo Navikov
NEW YORK - June 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Spinosaurus" written by author Hugo Navikov and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

Brett Russell is a hunter of the rarest game. His targets are cryptids, animals denied by science. But they are well known by those living on the edges of civilization, where monsters attack and devour their animals and children and lay ruin to their shantytowns. When a shadowy organization sends Brett to the Congo in search of the legendary dinosaur cryptid Kasai Rex, he will face much more than a terrifying monster from the past. Spinosaurus is a dinosaur thriller packed with intrigue, action, and giant prehistoric predators.

Download your copy of "Spinosaurus" written by Hugo Navikov and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Spinosaurus-Audiobook/B072YCS526?qid=1498241634&sr=1-2

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Spinosaurus, Hugo Navikov
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share