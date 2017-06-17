News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Spinosaurus" Written By Author Hugo Navikov In Audiobook Format
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Spinosaurus" written by author Hugo Navikov and narrated by Tiffany D. Wilson in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
Brett Russell is a hunter of the rarest game. His targets are cryptids, animals denied by science. But they are well known by those living on the edges of civilization, where monsters attack and devour their animals and children and lay ruin to their shantytowns. When a shadowy organization sends Brett to the Congo in search of the legendary dinosaur cryptid Kasai Rex, he will face much more than a terrifying monster from the past. Spinosaurus is a dinosaur thriller packed with intrigue, action, and giant prehistoric predators.
Download your copy of "Spinosaurus"
https://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
