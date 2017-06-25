Lang Realty's Brian Pearl & Vini Antonacci Present Newly Priced Golf Course Estate Home in St. Andrews Country Club | 17828 Scarsdale Way, Boca Raton
Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci of Lang Realty recently reduced the price of their magnificent custom-built estate home on the golf course in the exclusive St. Andrews Country Club Community. The one-of-a-kind residence located at 17828 Scarsdale Way, Boca Raton, FL, boasts 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half baths, 3-bay garage with golf cart garage, library, home theater, lounge/loft area, and over 8,600 square feet of living space. The home is being sold with over $500K in furniture and electronics.
First Level
The ground floor of this magnificent Boca Raton home consists of a library/office, home theater, formal living room with coffered mahogany ceilings and detailed stone fireplace, and a formal dining room which overlooks a fountained courtyard with a marble inlay centered on the floor. An adjacent butler's pantry leads to the chef's kitchen, combining furniture-grade wood cabinetry, granite counters, Sub-Zero®, Wolf®, and Miele® appliances, and a large center island. A spacious great room encompasses a wet bar, breakfast room, and main conversation area. French doors lead to the 40-foot-long entertainment loggia with a saltwater pool and raised spa. A staff suite, laundry room, mudroom, and another powder room complete this level.
Second Level
Ascending the elevator or grand staircase leads to a circular bridge hallway, which separates the two main wings. Opening to a covered balcony shared with the master suite, the mirrored exercise studio has a full steam room with integrated sound system. An entire wing is devoted to the stunning master quarters, a voluminous private suite featuring a bedroom with cast stone fireplace, sitting room, parquet hardwood flooring, morning bar and expansive balcony overlooking the golf course. There are two wardrobe rooms and two master baths, one an enormous spa-like retreat with freestanding cast iron tub, multi-head shower and marble accents. In the other wing, a media/study lounge accompanies four bedroom suites including a VIP Guest Suite with morning bar, balcony, and built-in media center. A powder room and upstairs laundry complete the second level. A rear staircase off the children's wing leads to the kitchen on the ground floor.
About St. Andrews Country Club
About The Pearl Antonacci Group
Led by Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci, The Pearl Antonacci Group is an award-winning, full service real estate team specializing in assisting home buyers and sellers throughout Palm Beach and Northern Broward Counties in South Florida. With over 50 years of combined experience, hundreds of transactions, and more than $450 million in sales volume, The Pearl Antonacci Group of Lang Realty is a consistent leader within the real estate industry, ranking in the top half of the top one-percent of Realtors nationwide.
About Lang Realty
Established in 1989, Lang Realty has over 400 associates in 11 office locations from Boca Raton to Port St. Lucie. The brokerage ranks in the Top 500 firms nationwide, selling more real estate than any other company in Palm Beach County, with annual sales exceeding $1 billion.
To view the active listing, visit http://www.brianpearlrealestate.com/
