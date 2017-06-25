Lang Realty's Brian Pearl & Vini Antonacci Present Newly Priced Golf Course Estate Home in St. Andrews Country Club | 17828 Scarsdale Way, Boca Raton

Brian Pearl and Vini Antonacci of Lang Realty recently reduced the price of their magnificent custom-built estate home on the golf course in the exclusive St. Andrews Country Club Community. The one-of-a-kind residence located at 17828 Scarsdale Way, Boca Raton, FL, boasts 7 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half baths, 3-bay garage with golf cart garage, library, home theater, lounge/loft area, and over 8,600 square feet of living space. The home is being sold with over $500K in furniture and electronics.