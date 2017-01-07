News By Tag
NEW Ride Hopping at the Forest Park Carousel
Frog Hopper Tower ride to debut on July 1st in Woodhaven, Queens.
The Frog Hopper ride is a mini-drop tower thrill experience. After being pulled gently to the top, guests are sent for a ride that is one giggle-inducing jump after another. Guests must be 42″ tall to ride alone. Children between 36″ and 42″ tall may ride with an adult capable of ensuring the child's compliance with all safety rules. An adult accompanying these riders go on for free. Only one accompanying adult per child between 36″ and 42″ tall. Guests under 36″ tall are not permitted to ride.
SPECIAL OPENING OFFER - Forest Park Carousel will offer FREE Frog Hopper rides to the first one hundred (100) guests on Opening Day, Saturday July 1st. (One free ride for each of first 100 guests. Only Valid on 07/01/2017. Not valid with any other offers or discounts.)
NY Carousel is proud to introduce this ride into the mix of attractions at the Forest Park Carousel. This is another addition to the Forest Park Carousel as it continues to transition from a single ride operation to a small family amusement park (like its sister location, Fantasy Forest Amusement Park at the Flushing Meadows Carousel). Since taking over the operation at Forest Park Carousel in 2012, NY Carousel has added the Woodhaven Express (a classic choo-choo train ride), the Carousel Cafe snack bar, and several fun-filled games .
David P. Galst, Managing Director of NY Carousel, says, "In keeping with the tradition of our other rides, the Forest Park Carousel and the Woodhaven Express, we wanted to install an attraction that children and parents could enjoy together."
Daeshawn Grimes, Park Manager of the Forest Park Carousel, says "We're happy to bring this new ride to the Forest Park Carousel. The hopping and freefall experience of the Frog Hopper is the perfect addition to complement our other rides and games."
The Forest Park Carousel is located in Woodhaven, Queens, inside Forest Park (across the parking lot from the Forest Park bandshell). For More information visit http://www.forestparkcarousel.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Yelp.
