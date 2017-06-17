Comparing Confast and Tapcon Screws For Light Duty Masonry

General Information about CONFAST and Tapcon screws The concrete screw is a light duty masonry fastener. When required holding values are on the higher end of the holding values of the screw, then larger fasteners should be considered.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Concrete

• Fasteners

• Screws Industry:

• Industrial Location:

• Cleveland - Ohio - US

Contact

Nanette Gregory

***@nsgconsultinginc.com Nanette Gregory

End

--The concrete screw is a light duty masonry fastener. When required holding values are on the higher end of the holding values of the screw, then larger fasteners should be considered.For applications in which rust resistance and installation speeds are critical, or when the Tapcon brand screw is specified, the Tapcon brand should be used. For applications where the application is simple and straightforward, such as conduit to a block wall or a 2x4 to concrete in a dry environment, the CONFAST screw is fully sufficient. Because the features and benefits for both the Confast and Tapcon screws are similar, the difference in cost between these two product choices could be a significant consideration to keep in mind.CONFAST and Tapcon screws, while designed for the same purpose of fastening items to solid concrete, CMU, block or brick, share similarities as well as differences:· A hole must be drilled into the masonry before the screw is installed· The holes for both screws are of the same diameter· Both tap threads into the hole in the base material· Two diameters to choose from: 3/16" and 1/4"· Lengths are 1-1/4", 1-3/4", 2-1/4", 2-3/4", 3-1/4", 3-3/4", 4", 5 ', 6"· Hex drivers are the same size: 1/4" for the 3/16" diameter, and 5/16" for the 1/4" diameter· Available in two head styles of hex and flat· Phillips drivers are #2 for the 3/16", and #3 for the 1/4"· 1" minimum embedment for each length of screw· Maximum embedment of 1-3/4"· Correct size bit is provided with each box of 100 screws· Both packaged 100 screws per box· Coated blue· CONFAST screws are 52% less expensive· CONFAST are imported screws, while the Tapcon brand are American made· Some products that are called Tapcon are not the original Tapcon brand screw· Threads on Tapcon provide faster installation· Coating on Tapcon is more effective for protecting against rust· Tapcon have been sold since 1981, and CONFAST has been sold since 2004