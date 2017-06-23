News By Tag
Classic 1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria Available at AuctionDeals.com
First introduced in 1955, the Fairlane Victoria was named after Henry and Clara Ford's historic Fair Lane estate, declared a National Historic landmark in 1966. The Fairlane Victoria is now one of the pride and joys of the Ford line of cars.
The locally award winning 1956 Fairlane Victoria is available for sale by auction until July 3rd. Bidding opened at $10,000, and is currently over $19,000. There is a reserve set and that amount will need to be reached before the car will be officially sold.
This Fairlane Victoria has been meticulously cared for, always being garage-kept. The paint on the Victoria is in impeccable condition, with just a few minor scratches. The paint's excellent condition is attributed to the Victoria only being washed by hand and never driven in the rain.
The description of the vehicle also states that the Victoria runs and can be driven, with no known engine or transmission issues.
The interior of the car was handled with the same care as the exterior and is as stunning inside as it is out. The interior has been upgraded and has an AM/FM radio and working heater.
A total frame restoration project was ongoing from 2002-2005, including the restoration of all wiring and rubber on the vehicle. There are some minor repairs needed; for example, the new owner will need to replace the tires and possibly the windshield wiper switch.
Anyone interested in bidding on the Fairlane Victoria should note the vehicle does not have a title, due to its age, but does come with all the documentation of repair records completed by the current owner.
Further details on the condition of the car, as well as pictures and a video of the car can be viewed on the AuctionDeals (https://www.auctiondeals.com/
All auctions are open to the public and bidder registration is free. New bidders can complete their registration at www.auctiondeals.com/
