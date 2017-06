Call Me Once, Shame on Me. Call Me Twice, Lawsuit on You

Lawsuit Against Telemarketers on the Rise - Announcing New Legal Department

-- Attorneys at Consumer Action Law Group have started dedicating themselves to join the battle of stopping telemarketers from unlawfully calling consumers.Consumers are starting to learn that telemarketers are not allowed to call them unless they have their expressed consent, and it shows. In the past three years, the number of lawsuits against telemarketers have more than doubled.What is TCPA? What does it Mean for Consumers?TCPA, or Telephone Consumer Protection Act, has specific guidelines of how and when telemarketers can call consumers. Lauren Rode, an attorney in Consumer Action Law Group, stated that, "[Consumers]can sue telemarketers up to $500 for each TCPA violation or up to $1,500 for each violation made knowingly.So, if telemarketers called [consumers] before 8am and didn't reveal themselves as telemarketers, [they] can sue them for up to $1,000 for making two TCPA violations."Strategies to Gather Evidence of Unauthorized Telemarketer CallsClaiming to receive unwanted collection call is one thing, proving it is another. Without evidence to back up the claims, it will be difficult to prove that the telemarketers actually committed TCPA violations.Attorney Rode's suggestion for consumers is to start collecting evidence to help prove their case for the unauthorized telemarketer calls. Rode recommends the following tips:• Record all communication between you and any telemarketer. This includes communication via letter, phone call, text message, and voice message.• Keep records of yourself asking the telemarketers to not call you.• Record the date and time of the call, caller ID or 'unknown' number, length of the conversation, caller's name, and specifics of the caller's conversation.• Let the telemarketer do most of the talking. The more the telemarketer speaks, the more evidence you can collect.If consumers are looking for legal advices on stopping illegal telemarketing calls, then a proper next step is to seek out capable support from experienced attorneys. TCPA attorneys are the best bet.For more information visit us at https://consumeractionlawgroup.com/ tcpa/