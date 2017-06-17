News By Tag
Used Cars for Sale in Chicago Jidd Motors
While driving is almost a necessity in today's world, there are many temptations for causing distracted driving. Distracted driving, such as texting while driving, affects many thousands of lives each year. What steps can we take to ensure the safety of you, your passengers, and others on the road?
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration the numbers are all too real, with almost 4,000 people killed in vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. Many states have implemented laws to reduce, or at least change, phone usage while behind the wheel. Real change should begin at home; all drivers should commit to adopting specific safety. As advocates for safe driving everywhere, we suggest these tips for a safe, non-distracted driving experience.
Do your best to limit the distractions. Our phones go everywhere with us and while is a good idea to have in case of emergency or breakdown, they should be kept out of each and on silent to reduce the urge to pick them up. Put your phone in the glovebox, the backseat or even the passenger seat if you ae driving alone. This can also stop the temptation of answering your calls or texts, so you can focus on your driving and the road ahead.
Many vehicles now come with Bluetooth to allow hands-free talking. While this is an improvement, it is still a distraction.
There are other activities can be distracting in the car, too. Activities like eating, drinking, managing your entertainment, putting on makeup or trying to read something within your reach. Your car should be used only for getting you from one place to another. Save the other activities for your destination or when you are parked safely.
It is a good idea to discuss the responsibilities that come with driving a vehicle and the potential dangers that may result from distracted driving. Set rules for your whole family so teen drivers know that you are also actively creating a safe driving environment in your car. Do your best to be a good role model even before your children are old enough to drive so that they know only good habits.
Spreading the message about safe driving doesn't stop when you're in the passenger seat, so don't be a passive passenger. If you're a passenger in a moving vehicle with a driver who is using a phone or engaged in any of the other potential hazards, ask that it be put away, or postponed until the car is safely stopped. Distracted driving claims many lives each year. Safer roads start with smart, focused driving.

